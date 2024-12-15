Audrey Grace Auction to Close Today

the 23rd annual Audrey Grace Auction will close tonight at 5:00pm EST. There are some exceptional deals to be had with 40 of the leading stallions in the industry offered and 62 incredible items ranging from show clothing, gift certificates, advertising, design work, tack, training and lessons, vacations, and even a beautiful Golden Retriever Puppy.



Be sure you are logged in to bid. You may use proxy bidding so the system will automatically bid for you (only as needed) so you don’t have any last minute panic, if you do not see the updated bids please refresh your browser as it is set to refresh but in those final moments we don’t want you to miss a bid!

Every single penny from this auction goes directly to help the physically and sexually abused children that New Horizon’s serves. No administration fees, marketing or auction fees are taken from the priceeds. All work and items are donated to help as much as possible.

We greatly appreciate every donor, bidder and person who shares this auction.

https://www.showhorsetoday.com/product-category/audrey-grace-items-2024

https://www.showhorsetoday.com/product-category/audrey-grace-stallions-2024