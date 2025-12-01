25th Annual Audrey Grace Auction is Live!

The 25th Annual Audrey Grace Charity Auction is live! We are humbled by the support of this amazing industry, as we bring you quite possibly the strongest line up of stallions and items ever!!

Please note you need to login to bid. We advise setting that up well in advance of the auction closing on Sunday. If you need any help logging in, please email robyn@showhorsetoday.com.

This auction allows proxy bidding which saves you the effort of last minute bidding. It will only bed for you if another verified bid is placed exceeding your first bid. You WILL NOT pay more just for using a proxy bid. It is just an option for those who donâ€™t want the stress of last minute bidding.

Thank you to all of the stallion and business owners as well as individuals who have donated the amazing line up of items and stallions. Every penny from this auction goes directly to the charity. There are no overhead fees paid – All the time, technology and promotion are donated. What you bid goes dollar for dollar to helping the kids.

Thank you for your support in this our 25th year! As always we would appreciate a share so we can reach even more people!