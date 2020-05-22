2020 APHA Youth World Show postponed – to be combined with Open/Amateur World Show

Paint Horse Journal

After careful consideration, the American Paint Horse Association is postponing its 2020 Youth World Championship Show until September, to be held with its Open and Amateur World Shows in Fort Worth. The APHA Board of Directors took this action with primary concern for the public health of its entire membership in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Youth World Championship Show was scheduled for June 22-July 5.

“Our Board of Directors took this action for the health and safety of all of our members,” said APHA President Casey West. “Fortunately, we have the opportunity to still have a 2020 Youth World Show, and bestow world championships, and offer a world championship show experience – albeit modified – for our deserving youth. This poses the unique opportunity to make the best of a difficult COVID-19 year and still recognize our young people.”

With the Youth World Show postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unintended opportunity arises as a preview for a major change for 2021, where APHA is excited to announce the Youth World Show and the Open and Amateur World Show will be back together after 12 years, to be re-positioned as the premier APHA summer experience.

This action will create the premier all-age breed show at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth and reunites one of the largest breed shows in the world that ran as a combined show for 20 years.

“It’s like a reunion between family members,” said APHA President Casey West. “Our members have been asking for this for a long time and now is the right time to deliver.”

The move will also provide an opportunity for families to show their Paint Horses at the same venue and time, reducing the cost of showing for world championship prizes, cash and youth scholarships. The youth portion of the September show will continue to award more than $250,000 in youth scholarships and awards along with over $1 million in cash and prizes to Open and Amateur exhibitors.

“The great family atmosphere at our events will go to a new level in September, and then hit its stride in the summer of 2021 when we’ll be one of the first major events out of the horse show starting gate,” West said.

APHA will retain its September 2021 Will Rogers Memorial Center dates to include the WCHA halter event. Other details will follow.



