2020 Tom Powers Futurity Moves to December in Florida

Tom Powers Futurity

COVID-19 restrictions in Ohio make it impossible to run our show safely and smoothly as originally scheduled. With the cooperation of the Roberts Family, we have been able to reschedule our 40th anniversary show to December 2020 at the new World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida!

Previously scheduled to open in 2021, they have agreed to open their brand new facility ahead of schedule. The futurity will end on Sunday, December 20th. We will post more details as they become available.

If you had reserved lodging or a golf cart with WEC Ohio, please cancel your reservations. The WEC hotel will not be up and running yet in Ocala. We will provide a list of hotels shortly and a contact for golf carts when it becomes available.

In the meantime, please fill out our survey at tompowersfuturity.com.

This event is the only NSBA stand alone futurity and the longest living futurity in the world. All pre-existing entries, stall, or camping reservations have been automatically rolled over from The Triple Challenge Futurity to the Christmas Challenge. You can keep it as is or choose to request a refund. We strongly suggest online entries.

Entries:

NEW deadlines : September 1st, October 1st, November 1st, and at the show

All paid late fees (May & June) have been removed and applied as a credit on your invoice.

You now have until September 1st to keep or revise your entries or request a refund. If you do not request a refund or revise your entries by September 1st, we will assume you want to maintain your entries as they are. Late fees will apply after September 1st.

Cost of entries remains the same.

STALLS:

In order to maintain your order of priority (assignment) all pre-existing reservation will be rolled over from The Triple Challenge Futurity to the Christmas Challenge.

You now have until November 1st to request a stall refund.

NEW deadlines and fees- June 1st- $250, June 2nd- November 1st- $300, after November 1st- $375

All stall reservations are refundable until November 1st

CAMPING:

In order to maintain your order of priority (assignment) all pre-existing reservations have been rolled over from The Triple Challenge Futurity to the Christmas Challenge. You now have until November 1st to request a camping refund.

Camping is sold out at this time. Please register for the waiting list. We will contact you if one becomes available.

NEW deadlines and fees : November 1st- $300, after November 1st- $375

All camping reservations are refundable until November 1st

STAKES SALE classes:

Classes will remain.

The maiden requirement has been dropped for all 2-year-olds showing in the Stakes

SALE:

All prepaid consignments have been rolled over. You can now request a refund until November 1st.

NEW deadline: November 1st. The sale preview and sale will both be live streamed and available for online purchase. All pictures and videos will be up for viewing on tompowersfuturity.com.

The sale will also include 2-yr-old HUS prospects.

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to find your next ride for 2021.

VENDORS: All pre-existing applications will be rolled over from The Triple Challenge to the Christmas Challenge.

You can also choose to request a refund until September 1st. New vendors request will have to be submitted online or to Jimmy Roth 262-206-8225. If approved, a digital contract will be sent to you for payment and signature. Vending space will be confirmed only with payment in full.

Upcharge after September 1st.

Further updates will be posted on our website (tompowersfuturity.com) as they become available.

The Triple Challenge Futurity will be back in 2021 at the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington OH. We are all in it together. This year, come celebrate with us in the sun right before Christmas!