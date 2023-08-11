VS Dispersal Sale Official Results

Photos by Bar H Photography

Things were Exciting in Claremore, OK for the VS Dispersal Sale on August 9! Kristen and Wesley Galyean, Jim, Debbie and Jared Glover truly appreciate all who attended and supported their program. This was a “Once in a Lifetime Opportunity” for breeders and exhibitors to own a part of the VS Legacy.

“Kristen and the Glover family made a commitment before they announced the Sale to not sell any horses prior to the auction. They felt it was the way to be fair to everyone who had interest in their horses”, states Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Kyle Myers and the Jennings are proud to say that each horse walked into the sale ring owned by the Galyean and Glover family and left the sale ring with a NEW owner.”

The 26 horses SOLD for a total of $5,120,250.00 with an average price of $196,932.69. Horses sold to buyers from 12 States and to Heriot Park Stud, from Australia.

The High Selling horse of the auction at $2,250,000.00 was the popular young stallion, VS THE FIREMAN, multiple AQHA and NSBA World Champion, as well as Congress Champion. Congratulations to new owner Scott and Ingrid Miller from Arizona.

Second High Seller at $1,000,000.00 was the proven sire, VS CODE RED, Multiple Congress Champion, and Top 15 All Time NSBA Sire and son of VITAL SIGNS ARE GOOD. The new owner is Katie Van Slyke, from Tennessee.

What could be the THE GREATEST Western Pleasure mare in the history of the industry, KM SUDDENLY SO EASY, sold for $900,000.00 to Mary Roberts and will be going to live like a Queen in Florida.

VS FLATLINE, multiple World and Congress Champion, NSBA Top 20 All Time Leading Sire and the other son of VITAL SIGNS ARE GOOD offered in the auction, sold for $250,000.00 to Chandler Marks from Florida.

Kristen Galyean pledged a portion of the sale price of each horse in the auction to the family of Bruce Walquist, the popular AQHA Judge and trainer the horse industry, his family and friends lost due to an injury in May of 2023. The Galyean and Glover family also sold 3 trophy saddles at the beginning of the auction for $9,400 and will donate those proceeds to the Walquist family.

Sale management was provided by the partnership of Kyle Myers Auctioneer and Stephanie and Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. Kyle Myers served as the Auctioneer for this historic auction.