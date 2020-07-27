2020 All American Quarter Horse Congress Canceled

Courtesy OQHA. The Ohio Quarter Horse Association regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2020 All American Quarter Horse Congress, scheduled for September 29 – October 25. The uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic simply prevents safely moving forward in Columbus Ohio. The well-being of our workers, exhibitors and attendees is our highest priority and based on the information we have today, the risk is simply too great. Thank you for understanding this difficult decision.

“It is a sad day with the cancellation of the 2020 All American Quarter Horse Congress. Hearing all the concerns from the local and state health departments, and the CDC, it was the right decision to make to keep people safe and healthy,” said Dr. Scott Myers, CEO of the Ohio Quarter Horse Association. “It is disappointing to all who worked tirelessly in preparation for this year’s Congress, and I want to personally thank you for your continued support. I look forward to the biggest and best Congress ever in 2021.”

Sincere thanks to the many loyal Congress sponsors, exhibitors and supporters. We are in this together, our industry is strong and rest assured, the Congress will be here in 2021. Details on moving forward and further updates will be available on quarterhorsecongress.com.