AQHA Postpones Adequan® Select World

Due to a number of factors, the AQHA Executive Committee has postponed the 2020 AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), which was scheduled for August 31 – September 6 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Several factors went into the consideration of this difficult decision, including but not limited to the health and safety of attendees, many of whom are within the largest at-risk age range and have expressed their concerns about attending the event, in addition to the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Fort Worth,” said Justin Billings, AQHA chief show officer. “We are currently living in a world full of uncertainty. However, what is certain is that AQHA leadership and staff are committed to listening to our members and protecting the health and safety of our exhibitors, members and staff during this unprecedented time. This means making decisions, like this one, that are in the best interest of the well-being of our Select members, who fall within the largest at-risk age group.”

AQHA leadership is evaluating the possibility of hosting the Adequan® Select World later this year. Once a decision is made, AQHA will release additional information at www.aqha.com/selectworld.

Refund Information

Members who entered the Adequan® Select World will automatically receive a full refund. If an exhibitor does not receive the refund within three weeks, contact worldshow@aqha.org .

2020 Ford Youth World Proceeding as Scheduled

The 2020 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show will still proceed as scheduled, with stringent COVID-19 health precautions in place. AQHA leadership has been in constant contact with the Oklahoma City health department while preparing for the Ford Youth World and will continue to communicate to have the most up-to-date COVID-19 information available throughout the show. View the Ford Youth World Health Protocols. While there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any setting where people are present, there are currently lower confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma City compared to Fort Worth. All Ford Youth World exhibitors and attendees are ultimately responsible for protecting themselves and preventing the spread of COVID-19. If you have been in contact with anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms within the past 14 days of attending the show, have a fever or other symptoms, or are immune compromised, it is recommended to refrain from attending the 2020 Ford Youth World, per Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization recommendations. View the Ford Youth World COVID-19 cancellation policy in the Ford Youth World Handbook under Resources at www.aqha.com/youthworld .

