VS The Fireman Tops VS Dispersal Sale. See the Full Results

It was a once in a lifetime sale with a lifetime’s worth of passion, love, sweat and tears. The VS Dispersal Sale did not disappoint with the sale bringing $5,120,250.

Highlights of the sale included VS The Fireman, the 2019 World Champion stallion by Machine Made x VS Lady In Red who sold for 2,250,000 to Ingrid Miller.

Leading stallion VS Code Red sold to Katie Van Slyke Mabry of Tennessee for $1,000,000

All Time greatest western pleasure mare KM Suddenly So Easy sold to Mary Roberts of Ocala for $900,000 and VS Flatline sold to Chandler Marks of Florida, for $250,000.

An outstanding group of prospects was offered with a 2022 full sibling to VS The Fireman VS The Policeman selling for $85,000 and a 2023 colt, VS The Firefighter by VS The Fireman x Never Have I Ever topping the prospects at $72,000

We have all the details below.