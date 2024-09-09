For Immediate Release September 8, 2024 – Round Hill, Virginia

Bidding Closes September 10 for Internet Auction

“The bidding closes for the September Internet Auction on September 10th,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “50 quality horses have been entered in the auction. The offering includes the CORRIVAL RANCH, LLC Production Sale featuring AQHA, APHA and double registered prospects and broodmares with World Champion pedigrees, as well as two ranch geldings. Scott Suggs is the agent for Corrival Ranch.”

Find the link to the Internet CATALOG and more information at:

https://internethorseauctions.com/auction-ptb.php?aucid=549

Featuring the ELITE PLEASURE YEARLING SESSION – which requires sellers to provide X-rays, Vet report and high-quality photos and videos. This session offers quality horses with more detailed information to make buyers feel comfortable shopping these horses. This session includes six yearlings from Corrival Ranch sired by GOOD BETTER BEST; UNBRIDLE YOUR DREAMS, 2024 APHA World Champion and IMA PLATINUM DREAM.

In addition to the ELITE Session, the September Auction offers three more sessions.

Performance Horse Session features a proven Reining horse, REAL ranch horses, Trail Riding Horses, well started roping prospect and prospects for performance and breeding. Sires include MAGNUM CHIC DREAM and GUNNSTRASHYA. Bidders will also find a nice Reinsman Ranch Roping saddle.

All Around Session includes proven show horses for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All-Around Horses, as well as prospects and broodmares. The session features eight broodmares from CORRIVAL RANCH sire by CERTAIN POTENTIAL, HOT N BLAZING, HOT IMPULSE, ALL TIME FANCY, COATS N TAILS, IM A PLATINUM DREAM and more with most being bred to UNBRIDLE YOUR DREAMS, 2024 APHA World Champion. Other sires represented include MACHINE MADE, VS GOODRIDE, BATT MAN, BMQ LEGACY, GOOD BETTER BEST, THE BEST MARTINI, TOO SLEEPY TO ZIP, OUTLAW ENTERPRISE and more.

Halter Horses features an APHA broodmare, producer of successful Futurity money earners, selling bred to ESE A LOOKER.

Markel Horse Insurance is offering Fall of the Hammer immediate all risk mortality and theft coverage on horses for 24-hours after the close of the Horse auctions.

GET AN ONLINE QUOTE – https://www.markelinsurance.com/horse-mortality/get-a-quote?utm_source=prohorseservices.com&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=prohorseservices-2022&utm_content=logo-banner

Mike and Stephanie Jennings feed and recommend ProElite Feed, a Premium Horse Feed.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. In 2023, horses SOLD through our Internet Auction platform for $13,445,975 which is a NEW ANNUAL SALES RECORD. Since our first Internet Auction, 4,710 horses have SOLD for a $32,733,425 through all Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auctions, including auctions we produced, as well as hosted.

To obtain more information about shopping or bidding on horses in the September INTERNET Auctionscontact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email [email protected] or call 855-272-3905.