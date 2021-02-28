Our Stallion/Color Breed issue of Show Horse Today is live and you will want to check it out. On the cover is the HOT young sire Makin Me Willy Wild who is proving to be more than a pretty face as he sires outstanding young prospects that are stamped with his great legs, stunning looks and kind and gentle temperament.

We look at the unique experience of Non-Pros who show and stand their own stallions and check in on the latest Breyer Horse, Chocolatey. Learn about the new slate of NSBA Color Classes available to all color breeds at the POAC National Congress and catch up on all the news from the ARHA World Show in Roan Horse Today. The Roan Horse Today cover story features the beautiful stallion Sudden On The Rocks who is proving to be the whole package.

Our fashion pro has advice on avoiding pressure from others when buying show clothing and our grooming pro shares tips to get your color horses looking their best!

All this and so much more!!!