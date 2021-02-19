Adequan® Select World to be Hosted with Farnam AQHA World in 2021

Courtesy AQHA

The American Quarter Horse Association announces that the 2021 AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), will be held in conjunction with the 2021 Farnam AQHA World Championship Show. The 2021 Farnam AQHA World and Adequan® Select World are slated for November 1-20 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

“AQHA made several modifications to successfully host AQHA championship shows during an unprecedented year in 2020, including postponing the 2020 Adequan® Select World and hosting the show during the Farnam AQHA World held later in the year,” said Justin Billings, AQHA chief show officer. “The AQHA Executive Committee and staff are constantly working to improve AQHA events and programs for our members worldwide. 2020 gave our team the opportunity to see first-hand the positive impact of hosting these two prestigious events together. The overwhelming feedback and interest of AQHA Professional Horsemen and Select exhibitors for the events to remain together was also taken into consideration when making the decision to combine these shows again in 2021.”

The 2021 Farnam AQHA World and Adequan® Select World will also host the Adequan® AQHA Level 2 Championships for amateur and open exhibitors.

“AQHA events would not be possible without our accommodating event host locations,” said Billings. “We are thankful for the staff at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth who were very helpful when AQHA decided to postpone the show last year to protect the health and safety of our Select exhibitors who fell in the pandemic at-risk age group. We look forward to the opportunity to work with the Will Rogers Memorial Center again for future AQHA events.”

Qualifying requirements for the 2021 Farnam AQHA World and Adequan® Select World are being reviewed by staff with the AQHA Show Council, Affiliate Advisory Board and Executive Committee. More details, including qualifying and entry information, will be released at a later date at www.aqha.com/worldshow .

