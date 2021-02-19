AQHA Level 1 Classes Remain at their Respective AQHA World Shows in 2021

Courtesy AQHA

The American Quarter Horse Association will host the 2021 Nutrena Level 1 classes with the 2021 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show; Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); and Farnam AQHA World Championship Show. The 2021 AQHA Cattle Level 1 Championships, presented by the Four Sixes Ranch, will be held during the 2021 AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships.

After careful consideration and evaluation of pandemic-related matters, the AQHA Executive Committee made the decision for AQHA Level 1 classes to remain at their respective AQHA world championship shows in 2021. The Association is in active negotiations to host the 2022 Nutrena Level 1 Championships as standalone events.

“We are excited to be in negotiations with facilities to bring the Nutrena Level 1 Championships back as standalone events in 2022. In the meantime, AQHA will host the 2021 Level 1 classes with their respective AQHA world shows,” said Justin Billings, AQHA chief show officer. “The Association’s priority is to cautiously host safe events in 2021 that bring AQHA members from across different skill sets together into their respective divisions. By hosting the Level 1 classes with their respective AQHA world shows again this year, exhibitors can have an AQHA world show experience, while competing against other members of the same level.”

Rookie and walk-trot classes are currently under review to determine if the classes will be offered at the 2021 AQHA world shows. Additional information will be released at a later date.

AQHA Cattle Level 1 classes will be held during the AQHA VRH World.

Nutrena Level 1 youth classes will be held during the Ford Youth World.

Nutrena Level 1 amateur and Select amateur classes will be held during the Farnam AQHA World and Adequan® Select World.

Tentative show schedules and entry information will be released at a later date.

The AQHA leveling program was designed to give exhibitors a fair playing field to compete with their American Quarter Horse. Visit www.aqha.com/leveling for more information and to find your level. Eligibility for the 2021 Nutrena Level 1 Championships and AQHA Cattle Level 1 classes is based on the exhibitor’s 2020 eligibility.

