2023 AQHA World Show Schedules Announced

The 2023 Nutrena AQHA World and Adequan® Select World Championship Shows are slated for October 26 – November 16 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

In addition to the 99 Nutrena AQHA world championships, 44 Adequan® Select World championships, 85 Adequan® Level 2 championships, 22 AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals championships and 40 Nutrena Level 1 Championships. The Nutrena AQHA World hosts a variety of events and activities for trainers and exhibitors, including free Nutrena Ride the Pattern clinics taught by AQHA Professional Horsemen.

The tentative schedule has been released and has met early concerns from some exhibitors. What do you think?

