Gumz Farms Brings Top Prospects to Tulsa
Gumz Farms have brought to Tulsa some of the finest prospects you will find. Whether you are looking for your next champion in the pleasure or the hunt seat or an outstanding all around prospect they have a prospect consigned to make you drool over. They are all presented in the Markel Breeders Championship Futurity Yearling Sale Sale: Friday, August 18 – 4:00 PM CST in Super Duty Arena. Sale Preview: Thursday, August 17 – 5:00 PM CST in the Super Duty Arena
These prospects represent decades of breeding World Champions!
Lot 35 Nuthin But Roses
Its A Southern Thing x Nuthin More Ablazin
Lot 40 Southern Reckoning
Its A Southern Thing x Poparazzi Girl
Lot 46 Stylishly Southern
Its A Southern Thing x Extremely Stylish
Lot 51 Exclusively Southern
Its A Southern Thing x She’s So Sudden
Lot 72 Ten Kinda Sudden
Its A Southern Thing x KM Perfect Ten
Gumz Farms is also representing some amazing prospects:
Meghan Tierney Owner – Amy Gumz, Agent
Lot 6 **2023 NSBA World Champion** Southern and Fabulous
Its A Southern Thing x I’m Fabulously Hot
Lot 11 Willy Bad And Boujee
Makin Me Willy Wild x. Moonlite Design
Lot 60 Southern Bar Time
Its A Southern Thing x Not Always On Time
Rebecca Smiecnski, Owner – Amy Gumz, Agent
Lot 22 All American Muscle
No Doubt Im Lazy x RR Call Me Sara
Lot 81 Southern Asa Moonpie
Its A Southern Thing x Radical Zippette
Lot 97 Dirtyhandscleanmoney
No Doubt Im Lazy x Shebestbelookinhot