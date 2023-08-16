Gumz Farms Brings Top Prospects to Tulsa

Gumz Farms have brought to Tulsa some of the finest prospects you will find. Whether you are looking for your next champion in the pleasure or the hunt seat or an outstanding all around prospect they have a prospect consigned to make you drool over. They are all presented in the Markel Breeders Championship Futurity Yearling Sale Sale: Friday, August 18 – 4:00 PM CST in Super Duty Arena. Sale Preview: Thursday, August 17 – 5:00 PM CST in the Super Duty Arena

These prospects represent decades of breeding World Champions!

Lot 35 Nuthin But Roses

Its A Southern Thing x Nuthin More Ablazin

Lot 40 Southern Reckoning

Its A Southern Thing x Poparazzi Girl

Lot 46 Stylishly Southern

Its A Southern Thing x Extremely Stylish

Lot 51 Exclusively Southern

Its A Southern Thing x She’s So Sudden

Lot 72 Ten Kinda Sudden

Its A Southern Thing x KM Perfect Ten

Gumz Farms is also representing some amazing prospects:

Meghan Tierney Owner – Amy Gumz, Agent

Lot 6 **2023 NSBA World Champion** Southern and Fabulous

Its A Southern Thing x I’m Fabulously Hot

Lot 11 Willy Bad And Boujee

Makin Me Willy Wild x. Moonlite Design

Lot 60 Southern Bar Time

Its A Southern Thing x Not Always On Time

Rebecca Smiecnski, Owner – Amy Gumz, Agent

Lot 22 All American Muscle

No Doubt Im Lazy x RR Call Me Sara

Lot 81 Southern Asa Moonpie

Its A Southern Thing x Radical Zippette

Lot 97 Dirtyhandscleanmoney

No Doubt Im Lazy x Shebestbelookinhot