Gumz Farms Brings Top Prospects to Tulsa

robynd 0 Comments

Gumz Farms have brought to Tulsa some of the finest prospects you will find. Whether you are looking for your next champion in the pleasure or the hunt seat or an outstanding all around prospect they have a prospect consigned to make you drool over.  They are all presented in the Markel Breeders Championship Futurity Yearling Sale Sale: Friday, August 18 – 4:00 PM CST in Super Duty Arena. Sale Preview: Thursday, August 17 – 5:00 PM CST in the Super Duty Arena

These prospects represent decades of breeding World Champions!

Lot 35 Nuthin But Roses 

Its A Southern Thing x Nuthin More Ablazin 

Lot 40 Southern Reckoning 

Its A Southern Thing x Poparazzi Girl 

Lot 46 Stylishly Southern 

Its A Southern Thing x Extremely Stylish 

Lot 51 Exclusively Southern 

Its A Southern Thing x She’s So Sudden 

Lot 72 Ten Kinda Sudden 

Its A Southern Thing x KM Perfect Ten

Gumz Farms is also representing some amazing prospects: 

Meghan Tierney Owner – Amy Gumz, Agent  

Lot 6 **2023 NSBA World Champion** Southern and Fabulous 

Its A Southern Thing x I’m Fabulously Hot 

Lot 11 Willy Bad And Boujee

Makin Me Willy Wild x. Moonlite Design 

Lot 60 Southern Bar Time 

Its A Southern Thing x Not Always On Time 

Rebecca Smiecnski, Owner –  Amy Gumz, Agent 

Lot 22 All American Muscle

No Doubt Im Lazy x RR Call Me Sara

Lot 81 Southern Asa Moonpie  

Its A Southern Thing x Radical Zippette 

Lot 97 Dirtyhandscleanmoney

No Doubt Im Lazy x Shebestbelookinhot 

