2022 Arizona Sun Circuit Breaks Records

The 49th Annual Sun Circuit smashed previous records with over 2500 stalls booked exceeding last year’s record breaking numbers by over 300 stalls.

Held March 4 through March 13th at WestWorld in Scottsdale, AZ The Sun Circuit has long been a favorite show for exhibitors and trainers. The 2022 show did not disappoint. With 37 award saddles, Rod Patrick Boots and even EZ Go Electric Golf Carts, the prizes were as monumental as the scenery.

Big winners at the show included the Golf Cart Winners for High Point Exhibitors.

Western Pleasure – Katie Green

HUS – Beth Case

Reining – Andrea Fappani

Reined Cow Horse – Shadd Parkinson

Ranch – Bud Lyon

The 2022 show saw the debut of the NSBA Heroes on Horses program at the show. Exhibitors attended boot camp with top trainers, a special dinner on Tuesday night, a special luncheon hosted by Chris Lagerblade on show day as well as the honored Parade of Heroes and finally the Western Pleasure.

The Prize Patrol was back with tens of thousands of dollars worth of electronics, products, and gift certificates from vendor sponsors. one of my most popular parts of the show is the chance to win for just playing in these fun games. Everything from trivia to dance competitions to races and Reining slide-offs, these fun events are part of what make up the magic of Sun Circuit.

Complete awards, payouts and scoresheets from the show can be found at SunCircuit.com, and all results are available on Horse Show Tracker.

Next year, Sun Circuit will be back in Scottsdale, AZ. March 4-12, 2023 for its 50th Year Celebration which is bound to be even more incredible.

Be sure to check out Show Horse Today’s candids from the 2022 show.

