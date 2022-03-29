Entries Open for April Internet Auction

“Entries are being accepted for the April INTERNET Auctions. Bidding will open on April 18th and close on April 21st,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “The Internet horse auction market is very active now. Sellers can take advantage of the lower cost of selling from home AND get strong prices for their horses.”

Sellers have sold 123 horses in our last 3 auctions for $804,825.00. The horses sold have included Quarter Horses, Appaloosas, and Paints, as well as unregistered trail riding horses and ponies.”

Sellers should enter by April 5th to take advantage of the massive email promotion for the auction. Entries will be accepted until the auction fills. Sellers and buyers can find entry information and more on How the Auctions Work at: https://prohorseservices.com/

Early entries include well-bred prospects and horses ready to go for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, All Around, Reining or Ranch horse events. These entries also include an experienced working ranch horse, a well-trained Gypsy Vanner gelding and a very cool black and white pony.

The Catalog is coming soon. Watch for more information on our website and Facebook page.

The Professional Horse Services Internet auctions have now SOLD a total of 3,347 horses for $16,899,975.00. Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the April INTERNET Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email to Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905.