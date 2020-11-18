Scott Allen Reinartz Wins The 2020 Select World All-Around Amateur Title

Courtesy AQHA

During the past two weeks, AQHA Select all-around amateur contenders competed in a variety of events throughout the AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan).

The 2020 Select All-Around Amateur is Scott Allen Reinartz of Crossroads, Texas. Reinartz showed his American Quarter Horse Investin A Goodbar.

The 2009 sorrel gelding, by Ima Zippo Good Bar and out of Foxy Asset, was bred by AQHA Professional Horseman Jim Dudley of Columbia, Missouri.

Reinartz and Investin A Goodbar earned 44.5 points. They won the world champion title in Select amateur trail, reserve world champion title in Select amateur showmanship and placed third in Select amateur pleasure driving. The pair were also finalists in the Select amateur performance halter geldings.

Reinartz received a prize package that included a one-year lease of a three-horse Sundowner trailer, Lisa Perry bronze and rose bouquet.

The reserve Select all-around amateur is Laina Banks of Schulenburg, Texas, who showed her American Quarter Horse Strawberri Wine. The 2008 red roan mare, by Openrange and out of Buddys Buffalo Gal, was bred by Katie Green of Pilot Point, Texas.

Banks and Strawberri Wine earned 42 points. They earned the world champion title in Select amateur western riding, the reserve world champion title in Select amateur horsemanship and placed fifth in Select amateur showmanship. The pair were also finalists in Select amateur performance halter mares.

Banks received $2,500 and a specially designed silver bowl.

The third-place Select all-around amateur is Karen Zarda of Olathe, Kansas, who showed her American Quarter Horse Betcha Want This. The 2016 bay gelding, by RL Best Of Sudden and out of Always Invite Megan, and was bred by Galloping B Ranch LLC of Turney, Missouri. Zarda and Betcha Want This earned 40.5 points. They earned the world champion title in Select amateur horsemanship, reserve world champion title in Select hunt seat equitation and placed fourth in Select amateur performance geldings.

The fourth-place Select all-around amateur is Tamra Kyle of Amarillo, Texas. Kyle showed the American Quarter Horse KR Smart Dreamer, owned by Pete and Tamra Kyle. The 2016 sorrel gelding, by Magnum Chic Dream and out of Smart Shiney Lena, was bred by Butch Coggins of Woodside, California. Kyle and KR Smart Dreamer earned 29 points. They placed fourth in Select amateur reining, fifth in Select amateur ranch riding and seventh in Select amateur horsemanship.

The fifth-place Select all-around amateur is Heather Lange of Trumbull, Connecticut, who showed her American Quarter Horse Tell A Rosey Story. The 2010 bay mare, by Jessies Fancy Chip and out of Snazzy Lil Flirt, was bred by Carol Collingsworth of Lucasville, Ohio.

Lange and Tell A Rosey Story earned 26 points. They placed fourth in Select amateur showmanship and Select amateur trail.

The Select all-around amateur third- through fifth-place award winners received a prize package that included $1,000.

Gene Graves Super-Select Special Recognition

AQHA also awarded the Gene Graves Super-Select Special Recognition Award. The award is presented to the Super-Select exhibitor, age 70 and over, earning the greatest number of points in competition at the 2020 Adequan® Select World.

The 2020 Gene Graves Super-Select Recognition Award recipient is Bill Carter of Mounds, Oklahoma. Carter showed his Ranching Heritage-Bred American Quarter Horse, Metallic Tracks. The 2013 red roan gelding, by Metallic Cat and out of Love Tracker, was bred by Cowan Select Horses LLC of Havre, Montana. The pair earned the title by being crowned the world champion in Select amateur cutting .

Carter and Metallic Tracks received a specially designed plaque for this title.

Level 1 Select Amateur All-Arounds

Each year, AQHA awards the top three Level 1 Select all-around amateurs during the Nutrena Level 1 Championships.

Level 1 Select All-Around Amateur: Heidi Oosting of Freemont, Michigan, and Blazin Onthe Horizon

Level 1 Select Reserve All-Around Amateur: Linda Layon-Watson of El Centro, California, and An Everlasting Touch

Third-Place Level 1 All-Around Amateur: Megan Selvaggio of Palm City, Florida, and Elite Iron

The Level 1 Select all-around amateur and reserve all-around amateur received a specially designed trophy and buckle. The third-place Level 1 Select all-around amateur received a specially designed crystal.

