Shop Horses and Saddles Now – 2 July INTERNET Auctions

“The Internet catalogs are available for buyers to shop horses in the Pleasure Broodmare and Prospect INTERNET Auction and the July INTERNET Auction,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “There is a nice selection of horses offered in the two auction that include Quarter Horses, Appaloosas and Paints. ”

The Internet Auction Catalogs are posted for viewing and shopping the entries. Go to this website and select the auction: https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

Contact Sellers and shopping – Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information. Pro Horse Services recommends that buyers contact sellers and get as much information as they need to make a successful purchase.

Want to buy a horse Now? Buyers can use the MAKE OFFER option to try to purchase a horse before the bidding opens. Mike and Stephanie Jennings are glad to help with negotiations.

Lot 108 – ENJOY THE GO (AQHA / APHA)

The Pleasure Broodmare and Prospect INTERNET Auction features well-bred broodmares and prospects for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around events. Bidding will open on July 18 and close on July 21. Entries include Lot 101 – WILLYS INVITATION (AQHA) is a 2009 mare by Good I Will Be, sells as a 3-IN-ONE Package with a filly at side and bred back to MR ZIPPOS GOOD BAR; Lot 108 – ENJOY THE GO (AQHA / APHA) a 2016 overo gelding by UR Watchin Perfection, is full AQHA & APHA Double Registered and is going well under saddle; Lot 103 – WANDERING ROSIE (APHA) 2019 Tobiano mare by Gentlemen Send Roses. Buyers will find Western Horses by or bred to Blazing Hot, Good I Will Be, Only In The Moonlite, How Bout This Cowboy, VS Goodride, Dirty Callahan, Gentlemen Send Roses, Gota Lota Lazy, Kissin The Girls, Lopin My Best, Mr Zippos Good Bar., Nite Moves, One Special Asset and more. They will also find English horses sired by Hot N Blazing, These Irons Are Hot, Blue Skies Only, Living Large, Larks Oneforthemoney, Skys Blue Bently and more

Lot 202 – LOPIN WITH EASE (ApHC)

The July INTERNET Auction is a mixed auction for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. This auction features Show horses and prospects for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, All Around, Ranch events, Barrel Racing, Halter and Trail riding horses. Bidding will open on June 13 and close on June 18. Entries include Lot 201 – HEZA DIVINE AGENT (AQHA) a 2018 gelding by Heza Secret Agent, is a 2 time CONGRESS CHAMPION and Top 4 at the Breeders Halter Futurity; Lot 202 – LOPIN WITH EASE (ApHC) a 2003 gelding by Colored By Awestruck, Youth Walk/Trot Winner at 2018 ApHC Youth World Show and Class Winner in 10 events; Lot 203 – GUERILLA WARFARE (AQHA) a 2010 gelding by Get Down Perry, that is Barrel trained, as well as ranched on and ridden on trails; plus about 30 other horses.

Show tack is also offered in the auctions including a Champion Turf Western Pleasure Show Saddle, a Leson Classic Reining and Cow Horse Saddle, Scottsdale Performance West Coast Reiner saddle, Martin Ranch Saddle, Stubben Siegfried D.L Saddle and a Show Halter

As a special feature, North Carolina State University has consigned two weanlings – A LOUD colored Appaloosa colt that is out of a daughter of Blazing Hot and a MULE colt sired by a World Champion Mule and out of a daughter of Shys First Leaguer.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD 2,473 horses for $9,923,475.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the Pleasure Broodmare and Prospect INTERNET Auction or the July INTERNET Auction contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/