July Show Horse Today

Our July AQHYA World Show issue of Show Horse Today is live. Featured on the cover is the hot sire Kissin The Girls who is making his mark by stamping his foals.

We dedicate this entire issue to the future of our industry, the youth. We feature advice from our fashion pro on choosing fashions that are age appropriate for your youth riders. We have a great article on nailing your patterns with Jackie Krshka and our grooming pro brings her best tips for getting that World Show quality grooming look.

Robyn talks about overindulging our children in the industry, and how in reality it is the parents that reap the benefits of kids that grow up showing. We look at SmartPak’s new SmartTherapy line of products and so much more all in our July Issue of Show Horse Today.