Courtesy of the AQHA

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the American Quarter Horse Association has implemented new guidelines and procedures to protect the health and safety of exhibitors and attendees during the 2020 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show.

For full details on measures taken to protect exhibitors, check out these Ford Youth World Protocols.

The protocols are subject to change based on local, state and federal coronavirus mandates.

AQHA Protocols

The COVID-19 pandemic is a fluid situation that is subject to change at any time. The goal of the Association is to cautiously allow competitors to experience the Ford Youth World in a safe environment and minimize the risk of a new outbreak from the event. To mitigate the risk, AQHA has implemented enhanced health and safety measures in adherence with local, state and federal mandates, in addition to extra precautions taken by the OKC Fairgrounds to create a safe environment for exhibitors.

AQHA personnel are required to adhere to social-distancing protocols, daily temperature screenings and are required to wear face coverings to safeguard themselves and exhibitors to help mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.

Reduced-contact options will be offered to exhibitors to minimize exposure and made available online and through Horse Show Tracker.

View the Ford Youth World Health Protocols.



Protocols are subject to change based on local, state and federal coronavirus mandates. The most up-to-date version of the health protocols is available at www.aqha.com/youthworld .

Venue Protocols

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the OKC Fairgrounds will provide the following:

Hand sanitizing stations across the fairgrounds.

Enhanced cleaning efforts with extra attention to high-traffic areas.

Minimized close-contact measures and physical-distancing signage.

Encouraged social-distancing procedures during the event.

Fairground employees wearing personal protective equipment.

The venue will be closed to the general public for the duration of the event.

Exhibitor and Attendee Responsibilities

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any setting where people are present. All exhibitors and attendees are ultimately responsible for protecting themselves and preventing the spread of COVID-19. If you have been in contact with anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms within the past 14 days of attending the show, have a fever or other symptoms, or are immune compromised, it is recommended to refrain from attending the 2020 Ford Youth World, per Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization recommendations. Please review the current CDC and WHO guidelines prior to the event to remain up to date on current standards and procedures.



View the Ford Youth World COVID-19 cancellation policy in the Ford Youth World Handbook under Resources at www.aqha.com/youthworld.



The following standards are the responsibility of exhibitors and attendees:

Exhibitors and attendees will be held responsible for providing and utilizing their own personal protective equipment, including but not limited to face protection, personal hand sanitizer, gloves, etc.

AQHA will provide exhibitors one complimentary face covering per exhibitor packet. Additional face coverings will be available for purchase, while supplies lasts. Proceeds from the sale of the face coverings will be donated to the Youth Scholarship Fund.

Exhibitors and attendees are required to wear face protection/face coverings in common areas, including but not limited to the show office, trade show and bathrooms. Face protection astride and at halter is optional. (Children under age 2, or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance are not required to wear face protection.)

Social-distancing in the barns is required when not wearing face protection or face coverings.

Daily temperature screenings are the responsibility of the individual. Additional screenings with no-touch thermometers may be required for entry. Based on guidance from health authorities, anyone with a temperature of 100F or above should not attend.

AQHA requires exhibitors and attendees to complete this waiver before arriving at the show. View the waiver.

Exhibitors and attendees must abide by social-distancing and health protocols; failure to follow protocols could result in immediate removal from the OKC Fairgrounds. Exhibitors and attendees will receive a warning for the first offense, mandatory discussion with show management for the second offense, and be removed from the facility for the third offense.

If you test positive for COVID-19 during the Ford Youth World, please contact show management at 614-207-3152.

If an exhibitor or attendee tests positive for COVID-19 within 14 days after attending the Ford Youth World, please contact AQHA at worldshow@aqha.org .

Additional Health Resources

Ford Youth World exhibitors and attendees can access the following resources for more information on local testing sites, local mandates or further recommendations on how to stop the spread of COVID-19.

For testing-site information, visit the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

For information pertaining to the virus and recommendations, visit the CDC website.

Visit the WHO webpage for more information about the current situation.

AQHA is continuing to monitor the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our priority is to protect the health and welfare of our members, staff and American Quarter Horses worldwide. More updates will be available as the situation evolves at www.aqha.com/youthworld.

Please note, guidelines and protocols could be modified, pending local, state and federal mandates. Refer to the Ford Youth World protocols before attending the event.