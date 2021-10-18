2021 Congress Super Sale Shows Strong Results

“The 55th Annual Congress Super Sale showed very strong results compared to recent years,” announces Mike Jennings of the auction management, Professional Horse Services, LLC. “The 2021 average price on horses that were sold to new owners was $12,744.44, which is up 35% from $8,371 for the last live auction held in 2019.”

The Congress Super Sale is held with the All American Quarter Horse Congress produced by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association

The 2021 Western Pleasure Yearling Stakes Session high selling horse, also the overall high seller, at $62,000 was Hip # 62, MAKE N MONEY, a 2020 AQHA/APHA gelding by Makin Me Willy Wild, purchased by Amy Moon from Virginia from consignors Brett and Heather Caplinger from Ohio. The High Selling Mare in the Western Pleasure Yearling Sale Stakes session at $50,000 was Hip #35, MAKIN WHOOPEE, a 2020 AQHA mare by Makin Me Willy Wild, from buyer Cole Miller from Indiana for sellers Roger, Landis, Agent for Debbi Trubee, North Farm in Ohio. Sixty-five yearlings went through the Sale Ring for an average price of $14,922.73, which was up from $9,426.98 in 2019.



The main feature of the Congress Super Sale is the Yearling Sale Stakes sessions for Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle prospects. These yearlings can be eligible for the lucrative 2-year-old Sale Stakes classes which will be held at the 2022 All American Quarter Horse Congress. The Western Pleasure Sale Stakes classes are offered as Open and Non Pro divisions. The Hunter Under Saddle Sale Stakes class is shown as one 2-year-old Open class. The purse is developed by nomination fees paid at the sale for each yearling to be nominated Sale Stakes classes plus money added by the Ohio Quarter Horses Association. An additional purse of $10,000 is added to the Western Sale Stakes classes by OQHA, to be paid to the three highest placing Limited riders in each class, with $6,000 going to the Open class and $4,000 paid in the Non Pro class. Additional purse money of $2,500 is added to the Hunter Under Saddle class by Stephanie and Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC, with $1,000 added to the overall purse and $1,500 paid to the top two highest placing Limited riders. The Sale Stakes classes pay some of the highest purses of the show.

The high seller of the 2021 Hunter Under Saddle Yearling Stakes Session at $20,000, wasHip # 95 – RHF HOT N FANCY a 2020 APHA mare by RHF One Fancy Phantom, was sold to Kelly Nienhuis, from Michigan by Daniel Blay of Ohio. Ten yearlings were offered through the sale for an average of $10,125 on all entries, which was up from $7,550 in 2019.

The high selling Horse of the Super Session at $16,500, was Hip # 119 – TEN FOUR ROGER THAT a 2018 AQHA gelding purchased by Claire Vaughn, of Ohio from seller Laurie Korleski, Agent for Kelly Cox, SD. Fifteen horses were sold through the sale ring for an average sale price of $10,780, which is up from $6,594.87 in 2019.

Gross Actual Sales = $161,700

2021 Blair Folck Memorial Leading Consignor Award, sponsored by FarmVet was presented to Roger Landis and Debbi Trubee, of North Farm in Ohio based on gross Sales of $112,000.

Complete results can be viewed or downloaded at the Professional Horse Services website on the Congress Super Sale Page: