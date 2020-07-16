ABRA World Show Update: Tulsa’s Mandatory Mask Ordinance

Courtesy ABRA

Based on the ordinance, masks will be required for all individuals 18 years and older in the city limits of Tulsa who will be in public places where social distancing is challenging. These include, but are not limited to, places like grocery stores, retail stores, and public areas where social distancing cannot be followed.

Exceptions to the ordinance where masks aren’t required are below:

✔️ Those who fall into the CDC’s guidance for those who should not wear face coverings due to a medical or mental health condition or developmental disability.

✔️ Those who are eating or drinking.

✔️ Those who are exercising in communal outdoor spaces, or persons walking or exercising with other persons from the same household in communal outdoor spaces, as long as physical distancing is maintained – persons congregating in communal outdoor spaces with other persons not in their same household are required to wear face coverings when physical distancing is not maintained.

✔️ Those in settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, such as dental services, medical treatments or while swimming.

✔️ Occupants in a personal vehicle, personal office, or similarly private space while other persons outside of the person’s household are not present.

✔️ Those in their private homes.

✔️ Those in offices and workplaces that are not public service areas where physical distancing between employees and other occupants can be consistently maintained during hours of operation.

***** Please note only mandatory when physical distancing cannot

be maintained.*****

Read more on the ordinance here: http://ow.ly/UrCM50AAnFW