The Show Horse Today Salute to Small Business Issue is live and it is a great read!

One the cover we feature the incredibly talented artist Shelly Presley. Her incredible talent for capturing the essence of a horse on canvas is truly remarkable.

We feature five small businesses that you need to get to know better in this month’s issue. The French Cowgirl, Rusty Brown Jewelry, Serious Inquiries Only Equine, Wildwest Kidz book club and The Open Horse Show Association.

Dana Hokana has a great article on how a willing horse is a winning horse and Lynn Palm has tips for dealing with your horse on the trail.

Our fashion Pro Wendy talks abut an important issue right now, how to recognize a knockoff design. Julia our Grooming Pro has tips for World Show grooming and SmartPak has some tips for surviving vet school.

Roan Horse Today has all the details for the upcoming Roan World Show and we showcase the incredible portrait photography of Rachel Reilly in our Why it Matters section. You will fall in love with her work!

All this and so much more!!