AzQHA Doubles Fall Show Calendar

AzQHA Fall Show schedule will offer 10 judges over two consecutive circuits. The Arizona Fall Championship September 26- 29 and the NEW

Pinnacle Circuit October 1- 4 West World Scottsdale, Arizona

Two Circuits All Youth classes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday! Arizona’s Level 1 Championship event!! Ranch Riding Challenges!! Cow Horse Practice Pens!! Come For One or Stay For Both

Have a bad case of Show Cancelitis after being stuck at home this year? Arizona has the cure! Building on the explosive growth and popularity of the AZ Fall Championships, AzQHA is adding a brand new show, The Pinnacle Circuit, to the schedule. The 2 shows will run back to back, with Wednesday September 30th as an off day. A great prize line is planned for both circuits. The AZ Fall Championship features 6 judges and will present its treasured bronze Circuit Award trophies. The Pinnacle Circuit has 4 judges and its own set of Circuit Awards. High Point saddles from Superior Saddlery will be awarded in Level 1 Non Pro, Level 2 Non Pro and Level 3 Non Pro. High Points are calculated from all 10 judges over the 2 circuits.

The expansive facilities at WestWorld ensure plenty of space for social distancing. Additionally, show management will be utilizing the Horse Show Tracker Passport app enabling exhibitors to skip the lines in the show office. All classes will be held in climate controlled arenas or in covered pens for maximum comfort. Both circuits will offer plenty of classes for all levels of exhibitor in Rail, Trail and Pattern classes as well as Reining and Cow Horse. Ranch Riding enthusiasts will be happy to see the expansive offerings including the incredibly popular Ranch on the Rail and Ranch Trail. The Ranch Horse Challenge Awards are back this year with High Point Champions in L1 Open Ranch, Open Ranch, Amateur Ranch and Select Amateur Ranch all receiving $500 and a buckle. Points will be calculated over all 10 judges.

Level 1 exhibitors will have their own Arizona Level 1 championship show of sorts. There are High Point Best of Show awards that combine points from both shows for L1 Select, L1 Amateur and L1 Youth in the All Around division and a L1 Amateur award for the Ranch and Cattle division.

Best Of Show prizes will also be awarded in the All Around and the Reining and Cattle divisions at all levels.

Exhibitors can also benefit from low hotel rates. The newly renovated Best Western Sure Stay Plus is the host hotel this year with room rates of $75 plus tax.

Show Director and AzQHA CEO Doug Huls says that the board saw a gaping need throughout the horse show community and a way that Arizona could fill that void. “Everyone loves showing at WestWorld. We are fortunate in Arizona to have the kind of weather, location and facilities that make people feel safe and comfortable while showing. We can spread out and yet still be together doing what we love. AzQHA saw this as an opportunity to expand on the success of the AZ Fall Championship and fully utilize the excellent capabilities WestWorld has to offer to give exhibitors what they want.”

More details, awards criteria and schedules will be continually updated at azfallchampionship.com