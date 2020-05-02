Monday, May 4, 2020
It’s not just a job, it’s a passion! The nation’s leading horse valuation service, providing professional equine appraisals from coast to coast. www.equineappraisals.com

Sterling Equine Appraisals has professional, accredited equine appraisers who comply with Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) regulations. Sterling’s appraisers are knowledgeable experts in delivering impartial and accurate valuation.

They are certified by the American Society of Agricultural Appraisers and our partners are lifetime certified members of the American Society of Equine Appraisers. ASAA certification requires extensive written examinations, technical appraisal proficiency, and adherence to a strict code of professional ethics.

Trust Sterling Equine Appraisals to assist you in making this critical determination for sales, donations, litigation, partnerships, collateral and more.

