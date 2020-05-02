Virtual Horse Expo Schedule
Please check back often as more events and clinics are being added daily.
03
052020
Virtual Horse Expo WelcomeAn introduction to the event from founder Robyn Duplisea
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
04
052020
Learn to Ride Bridleless with Lynn PalmVideo lessons part 1 and 2) on learning to ride your horse bridleless
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
05
052020
Introducing Virtual Horse Coaching with Dana HokanaJoin us for a unique learning event where you upload a video of a pattern for custom coaching with Dana Hokana.
EVENT #1 – Horsemanship Levels 1 & 3
BONUS RIDE THE PATTERN VIDEO CLINIC
EVENT #1 – Horsemanship Levels 1 & 3
BONUS RIDE THE PATTERN VIDEO CLINIC
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
05
052020
Meet Makin Me Willy WildVideo introduction to AQHA Champion stallion Makin Me Willy Wild
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
06
052020
Show Me Again Virtual Fashion ShowWeekly episodes featuring brand new & pre-owned pieces available for sale at Show Me Again
07
052020
Cowboy Cody Book TrailerView the Cowboy Cody book trailer
5:00
Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
TBA
052020
Q&A with Dr. Jim HassingerLive Q&A with Dr. Jim Hassinger
TBAFacebook
08
052020
Balance Your Horse Between Your Legs with Dana HokanaVideo lesson with Dana Hokana on finishing your horse to stay between your legs.
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
09
052020
Storytime with Candace Carrabus and FriendsEnjoy a reading from one of Candace’s books with some special guests
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
09
052020
Meet I Am The PartyVideo introduction to AQHA Champion stallion I Am The Party
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
TBA
052020
SmartPak RaffleEnter to win. Presented by SmartPak
TBAFacebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
10
052020
Q&A with Dana HokanaAsk Dana your questions on training or horsemanship.
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
10
052020
Get to Know NIGHTWATCH Smart Halter’sVideo demonstration on the NIGHTWATCH Smart Halter
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
11
052020
Western Dressage Demo by Lynn PalmVideo demo from Lynn Palm
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
TBA
052020
Sterling Equine AppraisalsLive Q&A with Leah Struzzieri
TBAFacebook
12
052020
Meet ApHC Stallion ChocolateyVideo introduction to ApHC Champion stallion Chocolatey
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
TBA
052020
Redingote Technical OuterwearLive Q&A with co-founder Allison Malenfant
TBAFacebook
13
052020
Show Me Again Virtual Fashion ShowWeekly episodes featuring brand new & pre-owned pieces available for sale at Show Me Again
20
052020
Show Me Again Virtual Fashion ShowWeekly episodes featuring brand new & pre-owned pieces available for sale at Show Me Again