Monday, May 4, 2020
Virtual Horse Expo Schedule

robynd 31 Views 0 Comments

Please check back often as more events and clinics are being added daily.

03
052020
Virtual Horse Expo WelcomeAn introduction to the event from founder Robyn Duplisea
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
04
052020
Learn to Ride Bridleless with Lynn PalmVideo lessons part 1 and 2) on learning to ride your horse bridleless
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
05
052020
Introducing Virtual Horse Coaching with Dana HokanaJoin us for a unique learning event where you upload a video of a pattern for custom coaching with Dana Hokana.
EVENT #1 – Horsemanship Levels 1 & 3
BONUS RIDE THE PATTERN VIDEO CLINIC
EVENT #1 – Horsemanship Levels 1 & 3
BONUS RIDE THE PATTERN VIDEO CLINIC
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
05
052020
Meet Makin Me Willy WildVideo introduction to AQHA Champion stallion Makin Me Willy Wild
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
06
052020
Show Me Again Virtual Fashion ShowWeekly episodes featuring brand new & pre-owned pieces available for sale at Show Me Again
7:00Facebook
Show Me Again Facebook Story
7:00Facebook
Show Me Again Facebook Story
07
052020
Cowboy Cody Book TrailerView the Cowboy Cody book trailer
5:00
Facebook
5:00
Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
TBA
052020
Q&A with Dr. Jim HassingerLive Q&A with Dr. Jim Hassinger
TBAFacebook
TBAFacebook
08
052020
Balance Your Horse Between Your Legs with Dana HokanaVideo lesson with Dana Hokana on finishing your horse to stay between your legs.
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
09
052020
Storytime with Candace Carrabus and FriendsEnjoy a reading from one of Candace's books with some special guests
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
09
052020
Meet I Am The PartyVideo introduction to AQHA Champion stallion I Am The Party
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
TBA
052020
SmartPak RaffleEnter to win. Presented by SmartPak
TBAFacebook
TBAFacebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
10
052020
Q&A with Dana HokanaAsk Dana your questions on training or horsemanship.
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
10
052020
Get to Know NIGHTWATCH Smart Halter'sVideo demonstration on the NIGHTWATCH Smart Halter
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
11
052020
Western Dressage Demo by Lynn PalmVideo demo from Lynn Palm
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
TBA
052020
Sterling Equine AppraisalsLive Q&A with Leah Struzzieri
TBAFacebook
TBAFacebook
12
052020
Meet ApHC Stallion ChocolateyVideo introduction to ApHC Champion stallion Chocolatey
5:00Facebook
ShowHorseToday.com
PleasureHorse.com
TBA
052020
Redingote Technical OuterwearLive Q&A with co-founder Allison Malenfant
TBAFacebook
TBAFacebook
13
052020
Show Me Again Virtual Fashion ShowWeekly episodes featuring brand new & pre-owned pieces available for sale at Show Me Again
7:00Facebook
Show Me Again Facebook Story
7:00Facebook
Show Me Again Facebook Story
20
052020
Show Me Again Virtual Fashion ShowWeekly episodes featuring brand new & pre-owned pieces available for sale at Show Me Again
7:00Facebook
Show Me Again Facebook Story
7:00Facebook
Show Me Again Facebook Story

