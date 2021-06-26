The Canadian Quarter Horse Association Launches Horse of Merit Program

A program to honour active Quarter Horses fifteen years of age and older, proudly presented in partnership with EQUI CARE Canada.

Ottawa, June 24, 2021 — The Canadian Quarter Horse Association (CQHA), the Canadian affiliate of the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), and representative of the largest breed population within the Canadian herd, announces today their “Horse of Merit” program.

The CQHA Horse of Merit program recognizes registered American Quarter Horses within the Canadian quarter horse community who have matured to fifteen years of age and older as of January first. Eligible horses will be those who are still active participants in the industry through competition, lesson & schooling programs, community services and on farm/ranching operations; or enjoying a much-deserved retirement following a successful competitive or reproductive career.

The program is a tribute to senior registered American Quarter Horses in Canada and those who have been associated with them. Their stories will become a part of CQHA’s efforts to honour the breed’s heritage within the country, and attribute value to horses who continue in their purpose bred disciplines and or as they progress through secondary and alternative careers and uses. Additionally, the program aims to celebrate those individuals who are living well into their golden years, while still or after having contributed to the quarter horse industry.

EQUI CARE Canada, the association’s official BEMER partner proudly presents the Horse of Merit program in partnership with CQHA. Leanne Karoles, owner of EQUI CARE Canada, is an avid Quarter horse competitor and breeder herself. She believes, “this partnership allows all quarter horse fans the opportunity to celebrate matured horses in their purpose bred careers, second careers, and beyond into their retirement. The partnership will also serve to educate the owners of senior horses about advanced tools, which may be used to maintain and sustain the longevity of their horses’ career. Keeping matured horses comfortable and serviceable into their golden years while rewarding them for their contributions, is a program that EQUI CARE Canada is honoured to be affiliated with.”

Honoured horses will receive a customized letter of induction into the Horse of Merit program, along with a certificate of recognition and an award presented by CQHA and EQUI CARE Canada. These awards will be presented virtually or in person where possible.

For more information about the CQHA Horse of Merit program and the opportunity to nominate a matured horse for the honour, you are welcomed to visit the cqha.ca website.

The Canadian Quarter Horse Association exists to address issues of concern to Canadian owners of American Quarter Horses; to be a communications vehicle for and with Canadian AQHA members; and to promote and market Canadian-bred and/or Canadian-owned American Quarter Horses, both globally and domestically.

To learn more please visit www.cqha.ca or contact our media director Laurie Haughton, by email at info@cqha.ca or call 613-978-6977.

Photo Credit: Epona Portraits Caption: Just Gary AQHA #4674097, a 2005 Canadian bred gelding. After competing for many years successfully in AQHA competition, “Gary” now demonstrates to newcomers and novices, the sport of Mountain Trail at the Happy Trails Horse Park, located in Stoney Creek, Ontario.