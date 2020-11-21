Meg and Marley – Kent Ray Taylor passes the reins of Dont Think Twice

Main photo by Eric Mendrysa

We have some exciting news to share from the AQHA World Show. Kent Ray Taylor has passed the reins of Don’t Think Twice (Marley) to a new owner, Meg DePalma. “Meg and Marley” just sounds meant to be.

Don’t Think Twice is a 2014 mare by RL Best Of Sudden. She has earned over 585 AQHA points as well as an NSBA World Championship and Reserve Championship in the Trail, multiple NSBA Reserve World Champion in the Pleasure as well as Countless top 5 and top 10 placing a in the Select All Around with owner Kent Ray Taylor.

She placed 6th in the extremely deep Sr. Trail at the 2020 AQHA World Show with Blake Weis as well as 5th in World Select Horsemanship and 9th in Amateur Performance Mares with Kent Ray Taylor.

“I’m so very fortunate to own Marley! I can’t thank Kent enough for trusting us with her” exclaimed Meg.

Meg DePalma is a very talented Amateur who has shown succesfully in the hunt seat and all around. She has shown such great horses as Sleepin and Hotroddin Ona Harley.

In September, Meg sold her great all around gelding Hotroddin Ona Harley. She had earned a Reserve Congress Championship and NSBA World Championship with the gelding in addition to countless top five finishes at all the majors.

“I will be continuing her all around career in the Amateur” shared Meg “and Clint (Ainsworth) will show her in the trail and western riding.”

“She’s beautiful and so talented. She will be treated like the queen she is!!”

Kent Ray Taylor purchased Marley when he returned to showing. There is no doubt how special the mare is to him. Her sale was not an easy decision but seeing her go own with such a talented rider who will love her as he did made it easier. “Marley is just such a good girl” emphasized Kent. “It is the perfect home and the perfect fit. I am sad, but also blessed.”

Don’t worry about Kent Ray Taylor. he will be looking forward to 2021 when he will be showing his World Champion mare Snap It Send It in the all around.

We wish Meg and Marley all the success in their new partnership.

To learn more about Kent and his horses be sure to check out our November issue of Show Horse Today!