BID NOW on Over 100 Items in Crisis Fund Auction

Bidding will close on Thursday evening, November 19, for the Annual AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund Benefit INTERNET Auction,” states Mike Jennings, AQHA Professional Horseman and partner in Professional Horse Services, LLC that is hosting the auction. “Over 100 items have been donated to raise funds to benefit AQHA Professional Horsemen members in a time of need.”

The INTERNET CATALOG and instructions on how to bid can be viewed at:

https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=401

Over 100 Items will sell to the Highest Bidder

Breedings to outstanding stallions have been donated and include MACHINE MADE, ALLOCATE YOUR ASSETS, VS CODE BLUE, NOTHIN BUT NETT and GRAB YOUR GUNS.

Other items include: Tack • Training • Jewelry • Clothes • Accessories • Custom Hats • Magazine Ads • Photos • Coffee Table Books• Wine • Specialties Foods • Videos • Boots • Horse Show Packages And much more.

About the Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund

Assistance awarded from crisis funding will be based on proven financial need arising from sudden and demonstrable hardship or disaster of a severe and unexpected nature or from serious physical illness. To be eligible for crisis fund assistance, applicants must be a current member of the AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Association. Applicants must also be an AQHA member

For more information on the AQHA Professional Horsemen Association go to:

https://www.aqha.com/disciplines/showing/programs/aqha-professional-horseman

To obtain more information about bidding on items in the AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund Benefit INTERNET Auction contact Mike or Stephanie JenningsProfessional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905.