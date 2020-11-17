November Show Horse Today

Our November World Show/Gratitude issue of Show Horse Today is live and it is a great one! On the cover is one of the most generous, grateful and kind people in the industry, Kent Ray Taylor. He and his mares are dominating 2020 and yet he remains truly grateful just for the opportunity to show and have fun.

We have a beautiful feature on Amber Daniel and her gelding Hoos The Blond as they count their blessings. We showcase our winner of the Heart Horse contest, Thankks Red Rizer and Dana Hokana shares her thoughts on the power of gratitude. Our fashion pro has tips on wearing the popular fitted shirts and our grooming pro shares ideas for winter grooming.

We share a tribute to leading sire Ima Zippo Goodbar who recently passed and we have the first set of candids by Bree Hokana from the AQHA World Show in our Why it Matters. All this and so much more!!