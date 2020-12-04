A Sudden act of Kindness

‘Tis the season for giving and we are thrilled to tell you about a new opportunity to give back to the NSBA Crisis Fund. The gorgeous AQHA/APHA stallion Sudden On The Rocks has had a breeding donated to the cause to be auctioned off Dec 4-18th, 2020.

Owners Glenna Paulman and Fred Hawkesworth have donated the breeding. “We have always appreciated our industry, the dedication of breeders, trainers, judges and show staff to mention a few We are taking an an opportunity to give back.” explained Glenna. “Fred an I, are happy to announce in cooperation with NSBA and Equine Reproductive Center of Central Florida We are holding an auction for one breeding to Sudden On The Rocks with 100% of the proceeds going to the NSBA Crisis Fund.”

The breeding includes Collection (donated by Equine Reproduction Center of Florida and Shipping (continental US only – donated by Glenna and Fred) You can bid on Facebook HERE.

“Each bidder (except the high bidder) will also receive a $100.00 discount for a breeding to Sudden On The Rocks if booked by 12/25/20” exclaimed Glenna.

A minimum bid of $500.00 will start the auction off with bidding in $25.00 increments. Auction starts today and ends at 9pm December, 18th (Friday) with a soft close. Breeding must be paid in full by 12/24/20 (postmarked check sent to NSBA.) Mare owners must sign a breeding contract to receive a LFG. Mare must be AQHA or APHA registered. Breeding is not transferable from original mare, but you can purchase a breeding as a gift. Winner and discounted breeding recipients agree to send pedigree any performance or produce info, and a good photo of their mare to us for publication on social media.

If you don’t have a mare to breed, you can still support the Crisis Fund through the NSBA foundation by clicking HERE

“Thank you so much for helping us help those in need in our industry!”