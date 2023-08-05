A SUDDEN IMPULSE AQHA & NSBA RETURNS TO WORLD EQUESTRIAN CENTER – OCALA IN 2024 ALONG WITH ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC

Photo by Shane Rux.



Ocala, FL – World Equestrian Center – Ocala is pleased to welcome Quarter Horses back to the venue with two top events that will be AQHA, NSBA and FQHA approved: A Sudden Impulse AQHA & NSBA Futurity returns to the calendar in April 2024 along with the addition of the Orange Blossom Classic.

A Sudden Impulse AQHA & NSBA Futurity will be held from April 24-28, 2024. The show will be approved by AQHA and feature NSBA approved classes with $400,000 in added money.

The Orange Blossom Classic will be held from April 17-21, 2024 with four AQHA shows and an NSBA Futurity with $225,000 in added money.

Advertising and Sponsorship

Find show sponsorship opportunity levels and details in the show bill. Contact [email protected] for A Sudden Impulse NSBA & Futurity Show and Orange Blossom Classic sponsorships.

For WEC corporate advertising and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jim Wolf [email protected] or Karla Campbell [email protected].

More details will be released soon. For questions regarding the events, please contact [email protected].

