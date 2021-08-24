Good Better Best Sires NSBA Sale Record Breaking Yearling

Good Better Best Photo: Bee Silva

Pretty Dang Good Photo: Larry Williams

At the 2021 Markel Breeders Championship Yearling Sale records were broken when an exception gelding sired by Good Better Best was the highest selling yearling HUS horse ever in this sale.

Pretty Dang Good came with a fully loaded Arsenal for greatness. Sired by one of the hottest HUS sired and out of the great mare, Pretty Assets. This gelding has all the pretty and the legs to become famous. Earlier in the week he won numerous BCF and World titles in the Hunter longe line with owner, breeder and trainer Meghan Tierney.

Amy Gumz was the agent for this stunning hunt seat prospect who sold for $52,000 to David Beck

Meghan shared her excitement “not only was he the high sell gelding, and the high sell English horse, this was also the highest bid of a hunter under saddle prospect ever sold in the NSBA yearling sale’s history.”

“I not only had the pleasure of breeding and training this wonderful horse, but also got the chance to win multiple BCF and NSBA world championship titles with him earlier this week. He is already a record holder and a world champion, and I cannot wait to cheer him on as he undoubtedly carries on his winning ways!”

Pretty Dang Good will be under the guidance of Kristin Pokluda and is sure to become even more famous in the years to come.