No Doubt Im Lazy Becomes A Million Dollar Sire



Congratulations to the latest Million Dollar Sire, No Doubt Im Lazy owned by Frank and Lin Berris, managed by and standing at Gumz Farms. The beautiful 2006 bay stallion by Lazy Loper and out of No Doubt Im Magic was a star in the show pen winning the AQHA World Championship in Two-Year-Old Western Pleasure and the Congress Championship in the Limited Open Western Pleasure Maturity. Ace amassed over $43,000 in earnings in his riding career.



As exceptional of a show horse as No Doubt Im Lazy was, he has consistently sired champions and earned a reputation for siring the winners. To date, his foals have won $1,043,836. They have amassed 17,614 AQHA points, 419 ROMS, 80 Superiors, 21 AQHA Championships, 5 AQHA World Championships and 4 Reserve World Championships and countless Congress and major futurity wins.



No Doubting Me. Photo by Shane Rux

Many great horses have helped No Doubt Im Lazy reach this incredible milestone. Across multiple breeds the foals he has sired have been champions. A few to note include:

No Doubting Me has earned more than $82,000 and 582.5 AQHA points. He has won multiple Congress, AQHA World and AQHYA World Championships and has truly dominated the pleasure pen with former owner Sydnie Ochs, Brian Baker and new owner Cindy Kaufman and trainer Chad Piper.

Never Have I Ever. Photo by Shane Rux

Knocking It Out came out swinging in 2019 with Katie Jo Zuidema in 2019 winning the Madness Novice Horse Western Pleasure slot class. She continued he winning ways with multiple NSBA World Championships and Congress wins to earn over $75,000 and 269 pleasure points to date. Pippa continues to win with new owner Betty Jo Carr and Gil Galyean.



Gone Viral quite literally did just that. Winning more than $72,000 for owner Kari Craft. He has won multiple Congress and NSBA World Championships as well as the AQHA World LEVEL 1 Stakes and Bronze AQHA World Champion.



Never Have I Ever has dominated at both the AQHA and APHA majors for Dakota Andrie. She has earned wins at the APHA World, Congress, NSBA World, AQHYA World and AQHA World 3YO Western Pleasure Stakes. She has earned more than $57,000 and 225 AQHA Points.

Other champions that helped Ace become a million dollar sire include No Doubt My Maria with over $40,000 in earnings; No Doubt Im Best $34,884; No Doubt I’m Trouble $34,653; Hes Lazy No Doubt $32,927; Not Just An Illusion $32,674 and The Aftermath $30,695.

Congratulations from all of us at Show Horse Today to everyone on team “Ace” as they celebrate this incredible milestone.