2021 CONGRESS HEROES ON HORSES

Presented by: Angela Wade, Tribute Equine Nutrition, and The Janis Family

Courtesy All American Quarter Horse Congress:

Heroes On Horses is a special event at Congress to honor our service men and women and the horses helping them heal.

Exhibitors must be disabled veterans or active duty “wounded warriors” who are participating in PATH Intl. Equine Services for Heroes programs or who have a Department of Veteran Affairs disability rating. The PATH facility will be responsible for verifying the eligibility of riders participating in Equine Services for Heroes programs. Horses do not need to be registered or owned by the rider or facility.

12:30pm: Flag Precession

1:00pm: Heroes on Horses Competition

Congratulations to our Champions from our Heroes On Horses Classes!



Walk/Trot Western – Supported: Larry Scott with Nothing But My Best

Walk/Trot Western – Independent: Miranda Burkert with MTC Easy Tiger

Special thanks to our amazing Heroes On Horses sponsors!Title Sponsor: Angela WadeSupporting Sponsors: Tribute Equine Nutrition and The Janis Family

Photos by: Shane Rux Photography and the NSBA – National Snaffle Bit Association

To view more photos CLICK HERE