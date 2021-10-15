2021 Congress Yearling Preview

The 2021 CONGRESS SUPER SALE will run tomorrow October 16, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio

Yearlings purchased through the sale will be eligible to compete for the Congress Sale Stakes Classes. The 2021 Total Class Purse $157, 750.

The sale will feature Sessions For:

♦ Western Pleasure Yearling Sale Stakes

♦ Hunter Under Saddle Yearling Sale Stakes

♦ Super Session for Show Horses, Broodmares & Other Prospects

Below is a preview of some of the exceptional prospects offered:

DUN MAKIN ME WILD

Dun Makin Me Wild – 2020 rd.dn.m. (Makin Me Willy Wild x A Blaze Of Grace) NSBA BCF, CBCF, SIF, Super Sires, Premier Sires. 5-Panel N/N. (Roger Landis, Agent)

Bout Last Night

2020 s.g. (How Bout This Cowboy x Onlygoodtilmidnight) Eligible for WVQHA MIQHA, SBB, Tom Powers. Enrolled in NSBA BCF and Super Sires (WP). Dam is World and Congress Champion and multiple AQHA and NSBA World Champion and Congress Champion producer. (Fritz Leeman Farm)

GIDDY UP PILGRIM

Giddy Up Pilgrim – 2020 s.sol.g. (How Bout This Cowboy x KM Sign Me Up) Double registered AQHA/APHA. (Fritz Leeman Farm



HEY HOLD MY BEER

Hey Hold My Beer – 2020 s.g. (How Bout This Cowboy x Redneck Gurl) Eligible for Super Sires, WVQHA MIQHA, SBB, Tom Powers. Enrolled in NSBA BCF. Out Redneck Gurl (HH Redrock), AQHA point earner and own daughter of the great ONE PRETTY BLAZE – producer of over $82,000 and 2,555 points. (Fritz Leeman Farm)



MAKE ME YOUR ONLY

Make Me Your Only – 2020 b.g. (Makin Me Willy Wild x KM Vested Only) NSBA BCF, SIF, Super Sires, Premier Sires. (Roger Landis, Agent)

MAKE N MONEY

AQHA / APHA registered. UPDATE: CONGRESS CHAMPION Non Pro Yearling Western Longe Line – NSBA CHAMPION and SOUTHERN BELLE CHAMPION Non Pro Yearling Western Longe Line. WORLD CHAMPION NSBA/BCF in Color Open and Color Non Pro Longe Line, Reserve World Champion NSBA/BCF Open Longe Line, Champion Open Color Non Pro at Premier Sires, Reserve Champion Open Non Pro Premier Sires. Tom Powers Champion Color Open Longe Line, Reserve Champion Non Pro Longe Line, Champion Super Sires Longe Line. (Caplinger Quarter Horses)



MAKIN WHOOPEE

Makin Whoopee – 2020 b.m. (Makin Me Willy Wild x Impulsive Revenue) NSBA BCF, SIF, Super Sires, Premier Sires. Dam has produced multiple Congress Reserve Champions, World Show Top Tens and Superior performers. (Roger Landis, Agent



SETTLE DOWN BOYS

Settle Down Boys – 2020 s.m. (How Bout This Cowboy x Suddenly Stylish) Eligible for WVQHA MIQHA, SBB, Tom Powers. Enrolled in NSBA BCF and Super Sires (WP). 5-Panel N/N. SEE NEW VIDEO added 10/4. (Lauren Erk)



SHES GOTA LUCKY LOPE

Shes Gota Lucky Lope – 2020 b.m. (Lazy Loper x Ionlygetluckywithu) Enrolled in NSBA BCF. Eligible for Super Sires, WVQHA, Tom Powers, MIQHA, Southrn Belle. (Fritz Leeman Farm)



THIS JUST HAPPENED

This Just Happened – 2020 br.m. (How Bout This Cowboy x Radical Zensation) Enrolled NSBA BCF & SIF and Sup Sires (Western Pleasure) Eligible for Tom Powers, MIQHA, SBB, WVQHA. Dam also produced: PtHA World Champion, Northwest Emerald NSBA Masters 2-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Futurity Reserve Champion; APHA ROM Open and Amateur Western Pleasure. (Lauren Erk, Agent)

WINNING WILLY WILD

Winning Willy Wild – 2020 blk.m. (Makin Me Willy Wild x Make Me Win) Eliglble for NSBA BCF, SIF, Super Sires, Premier Sires. Out of producer of NSBA World Champion, NSBA Reserve World Champion and AQHYA Champion. (Roger Landis, Agent)

Willy Uncorked

2020 gr.g. (Winnies Willy x Erin’s Grape) NSBA BCF & SIF. Dam has produced Congress Top Ten, Futurity and High Point Champions. (Amanda Rohr)

To view the complete catalog be sure to visit https://prohorseservices.com/2021/2021-congress-super-sale/