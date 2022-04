2022 Congress Schedule Released

The All American Quarter Horse Congress is an unmatched destination for equestrians from across the globe. The Ohio Quarter Horse Association (OQHA) has created a legacy by maintaining the largest single-breed horse show in the world, the All American Quarter Horse Congress. The 2022 All American Quarter Horse Congress schedule is released for September 27 – October 23 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Horse Show: September 27 – October 23, 2022

Trade Show: September 30 – October 23, 2022

Download the 2022 Congress Schedule Here – 2022 All American Quarter Horse Congress Schedule

N ew Classes for 2022

Level 2 Junior Western Riding

Level 2 Junior Trail

Level 2 Senior Western Riding

Level 2 Senior Trail

Level 2 Amateur Western Riding

Level 2 Amateur Trail

Level 2 Amateur Select Western Riding

Level 2 Amateur Select Trail

Level 2 Youth Western Riding 14-18

Level 2 Youth Western Riding 13 & Under

Level 2 Youth Trail 15-18

Level 2 Youth Trail 12-14

Level 2 Youth Trail 11 & Under

2 Year Old Maiden Open Hunter Under Saddle Futurity Presented by: Good Better Best

3 Yr Old Open Ranch Riding Futurity Presented by: Headley Quarter Horses

Open Ranch Riding Stakes Presented by: The Equine Chronicle

Non Pro Ranch Riding Stakes Presented by: The Equine Chronicle

Open Ranch Trail Stakes Presented by: Cinch

Non Pro Ranch Trail Stakes Presented by: Cinch

Dates to Remember