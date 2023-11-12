Condolences on the Passing of Carole Leeman

We are extremely sad to share the passing of Carole Leeman. Carole was a beloved member of our horse show community and her passion for her family and horses was well respected. We are deeply sorry for the Leeman’s and all those whose lives were touched by Carole.

Carole Ann Leeman of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on November 10, at the age of 80, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on November 24, 1942, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Kyle and Hazel Woods. Carole was a beloved wife to Fritz Leeman for many years. She also loved being a grandmother, mother, and sister to both her human and four-legged family.



Carole had a big personality and was true to that until the end. She was feisty and stubborn. She loved with all of her heart and her loyalty to her beliefs could not be broken. Carole was the matriarch of her family including 3 children, Jeffrey, Douglas, and Melissa, 8 grandchildren, Kyle, Katsy, Halle, Hunter, Jonathan, Alexandra, Andrew, and Athena, and 8 great-grandchildren, Granger, Cullen, Oliver, Alessa, Aleah, Magnolia, Willow, and Ember. And sister, Cynthia.



Carole’s passions in life included her horses and all 4-legged critters. She spent countless hours traveling with her family for competitions all across the country. Carole was also an avid animal rescuer. She would often bring home stray cats and dogs in need of a forever home. Carole also enjoyed dining out, the restaurants never mattered, she only cared about the company who joined her.

Carole grew up in the small village of Brewster Ohio before eventually building a homestead with her husband in Massillon Ohio. She often frequented Brewster to see what people had done with the neighborhood and to look for any lost Collie dogs.



A Celebration of Carole’s life will be held at her farm at a later date, with details to be announced. The Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster, Ohio, is assisting the family with the arrangements.



