Ohio State Buckskin Horse Association Celebrates 35th Anniversary 

The Ohio State Buckskin Horse Association held a 35th anniversary celebration along with honoring its 2023 year-end award winners during a banquet on November 11. This special event was held at the Ohio Quarter Horse Association’s headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. Along with current and past OSBA members and guests, 2023 International Buckskin Horse Association president Pat Osenga, as well as IBHA staff members Rick Kurzeja and Deanna O’Keefe, along with Deanna’s husband, Mike O’Keefe, attended the event.

2023 Year-End Award Winners

OSBA presented year-end award champions in nine divisions.

High Point Open Horse and High Point All Around Amateur – Will She Be Dynamic, Brianne Mathews

Reserve High Point Open Horse – Secret Link, Kali Blackburn

Reserve High Point Amateur – Lay Z Lopin Lilly, Anna Durnell

High Point Amateur Select – CD Mr Legs, Brenda Alliman

Reserve High Point Amateur Select – MLG Kiss My Luck, Gail Grabovich

High Point Youth – Midnite Review and Makenna Schleisser

Reserve High Point Youth – Willy B Dynamic, Addison Schleisser

High Point Adult Walk Trot – Lopin For Bucks and Tammy Royer

Reserve High Point Adult Walk Trot – Handy Lil Bug, Patty McKinley

High Point Mini – Realitys Luckys Lil Ms Minnie Mouse, Carmen Kellenbarger Porter

Reserve High Point Mini – Luckys Lil Ms Miss Tinkerbell, Carmen Kellenbarger Porter

High Point Amateur Ranch Horse – Holdin All Da Aces and Bonnie Kuhn

High Point Youth Ranch Horse – Honey Cash My Chex and Vicki Devore Three memorial trophies are awarded annually by the association, including:

George Anders Memorial High Point Halter – Secret Link, Kali Blackburn

George Anders Memorial High Point Youth Halter – Midnite Review, Makenna Schleisser

Deb Mathews Memorial High Point Lead Line – Joscelyn Hall

OSBA also awarded Trail Riding members who log their riding hours throughout the year. Ann Frederick logged more than 100 hours to win the high point award for 2023.

2024 Officers Named

During a membership meeting held prior to the banquet, OSBA named Brenda Alliman as 2024 president, along with Patty McKinley, vice president, Nancy Heink, secretary, and Heather Nigg, treasurer.

About OSBA

The Ohio State Buckskin Association was formed at a meeting on July 17, 1987, and incorporated on January 1, 1988, as a charter association with the International Buckskin Horse Association. Buckskin activity in the state actually predated OSBA with the formation of the former Buckeye Buckskin Horse Association in 1972, bringing the state’s buckskin activity to more than 50 years in total. The mission of the Ohio Buckskin Horse Association is to preserve and promote the ownership, breeding and competition of buckskin, dun and grulla horses in Ohio and throughout the Midwest. OSBA has been an alliance member of the Ohio Quarter Horse Association since 2004. OSBA will host two IBHA-sanctioned shows in 2024. The Buckskin Memorial Classic will be held on May 18-19 at Bullen Equestrian Center at the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton, Ohio, and the Red, White and Buckskin Show will take place July 6-7 at the Champions Center at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ohio. Both shows will also include Open classes. To learn more about OSBA, please visit their website at www.ohiobuckskins.org or the Ohio State Buckskin Horse Association Facebook page.