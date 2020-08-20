Oak Springs Ranch Devastated by California Wildfire

We are heartbroken for Kathryn DeVries Mitchell who woke Wednesday morning to find her beautiful Oak Springs Ranch in California, engulfed by wildfire.

There was little time to escape and while their house is still standing they lost their barns, round pen, trailer, truck and Most devastating many of their animals.



Tragically lost are two show mares Hot Sultry Night and Too Outrageous, as well as two Halter weanlings. Two of the family’s dogs also could not be saved. Additionally some of the other mares have sustained injuries and have been taken off the property for veterinary care.

They have lost nearly everything and right now our horse community can step up and help.



Urgent needs include:

Hay

Water troughs – 6 small, 2 large

Gas and diesel cans

Halters / leadropes; mare and weanling size

Mare and foal grain

Fly spray – fly masks (horse size)

Medical supplies – triple antibiotic, vet wrap, wrap material, wound spray, nolvasan, betadine scrub

Dog collars and leashes (lab size)

Dog food

Right now Kathyrn can not take deliveries to her ranch but has a friend accepting deliveries.

Her address for now:

8289 Shadi LaneWinters CA 95694

Additionally a Facebook fundraiser has been set up to help. You can donate here.



Our condolences are with Kathryn and her family for this devastating loss. We wish the the best in rebuilding and recovery.