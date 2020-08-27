Iron W Ranch Takes the Reins to Hubba Hubba Huntin

Highrange Ranch and the Porter family are pleased to announce that Alexis and Brandon Wrobbel of Iron W Ranch are taking the reins of Hubba Hubba Huntin.

Hubba Hubba Huntin is a 2004 Brown Stallion by Huntin For Chocolate our of Hubba Hubba Hotrod. He was the Bronze Show Horse Today Reader’s Choice award winner in 2020 for Best Hunt Seat Stallion.

As a show horse Hubba earned 605 AQHA points in the all around open and amateur events. He is an AQHA Champion, Superior Trail, Superior Green Trail, Superior Western Riding and Superior Amateur Western Pleasure earner. Hubba is a Congress Champion in Jr Western Riding and Performance Halter Stallions as well as an NSBA World Champion and Reserve AQHA World Champion. He was the Non-Pro Reichert Slot Champion as a two-year-old in the Western Pleasure as well.

Hubba Hubba Huntin

As a sire he is currently ranked 3rd by Qdata as a leading HUS sire and 3rd in All Around Sires. He is the 17th NSBA leading sire.

Hubba Hubba Huntin has sired only 109 foals but they have earned over $330K and 4849 AQHA points. They have earned 3 World Championships and 2 Reserve World Championships, 4 AQHA Championships and 16 Superiors.

Most notable is Hubbout A Dance who has earned $71K, is a 10x Congress Champion, 3x AQHA World Champion and countless NSBA World and futurity Champion.

Other Congress Champions by Hubba Hubba Huntin include: Huntin My Zipper, Heza Dancin Hubba, Fortheloveofthegame and Bout Time Baby.

Alicia Porter and mom Karen Porter celebrate a World Championship win on Hubbout A Dance

“All of us at both Highrange and Highpoint Performance Horses are excited that Hubba is going to a great family. Alexis and Brandon have been great friends and already are great promoters and fans of Hubba. They have bred several mares in the past to him, and have done fantastically with his foals in the showpen,” says Breanne (Porter) Wood.

An opportunity to own Hubba arose when Alexis and Brandon decided to expand their breeding program to include a hunt seat stallion.

Hubba Hubba Huntin with Alexis and Brandon Wrobbel

Breanne goes on to state: “Our family has been experiencing new jobs, new family members, and new roles over the last few years. Our physical time to devote a stallion was becoming less and less. We saw that Alexis and Brandon had the same dream as we did, breeding high quality show horses for those who enjoy showing fun horses with laid back attitudes. We saw this as an opportunity to continue our dream in another way.“

“We will continue to be a part of Hubba’s career by working with Alexis and Brandon, and by focusing on our up-and-coming Hubbas” exclaimed Breanne.

“We have a super cool junior all arounder named No Doubt Hubbout It. We will be promoting him at the Arizona Fall Championship next month. We also have a fantastic yearling named Hubbout Me Forever, and a weanling, who we see a lot of Hubba in.“

Hubba

“For the last decade we have thoroughly enjoyed showing Hubba and his offspring. We have been blessed with owning many champions by Hubba. He made all our dreams come true by making us breeders of World and Congress Champions (and we are sure we will have more in our future)”

“We know Hubba will do the same for the Wrobbel family. We are confident that he is going to be in great hands with them.”

Hubba will continue to stand at Highpoint Performance Horses in 2021.