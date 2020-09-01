2020 Congress Trainer Award Program is Unveiled

2020 Congress Trainer Award Program – Brought to you by Tribute Equine Nutrition

Under normal circumstances, the entire quarter horse industry is abuzz this time of year as we all prepare for the All American Quarter Horse Congress. For so many of us, this is traditionally our favorite time of year! We recognize the announcement to cancel this year’s Congress was such a disappointment.

Tribute Equine Nutrition approached the Ohio Quarter Horse Association with the desire to bring some joy back to October. Together, we partner to launch the 2020 Congress Trainer Award Program – Brought to you by Tribute Equine Nutrition!

The 2020 Congress Trainer Award Program will offer a $1,000 award to a different trainer EACH day that the 2020 Congress would have run! That is $1,000 EVERY DAY from September 29 through October 25!

We are inviting all Congress competitors to nominate their trainers! We’ve created a simple entry process; please visit www.qhcongressawards.com and fill out a brief entry form. You may share how you’ve benefited from working with your trainer, why the trainer is a worthy recipient, and share a significant memory from a past Congress. We also ask you to share a photo! This program is such a great way to honor the trainers that work so hard year-round to prepare for the Congress!

Paul Kalmbach, Jr., President of Tribute Equine Nutrition, shared, “As a partner of the Congress for many years and competitors ourselves, the Tribute team understands what this event means to all those involved. We feel very fortunate to work with the Congress team to bring some joy to the equine community and remind all of us that we are in this together. I can’t wait to hear all the stories about your trainers and your equine partners that make this event so special!”

Entries will be accepted now through October 15! Winners with be announced daily during the Congress Show dates.

Thank you for helping us spread joy this October. Be sure to get your trainer entered today!

