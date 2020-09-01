AQHA 2020 World Show Schedule Released

Courtesy AQHA

The Farnam AQHA World Championship Show returns to the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City November 2-21 with additional AQHA championship shows, waived qualifying, new class offerings, the 41st Annual Triangle Sale and more!

Owners, exhibitors and trainers can view the 2020 tentative schedule, which is now available under Resources at www.aqha.com/worldshow. Entry information will be available soon at www.aqha.com/worldshow, and estimated times on the schedule may vary based on the number of entries received.

View the tentative show schedule here.

This year’s Farnam AQHA World will host the 2020 AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals; and the Adequan® Level 2 and Nutrena Level 1 championships. The 2020 Farnam AQHA World will be held pending local, state and federal coronavirus mandates. Event health protocols will be published under Resources on www.aqha.com/worldshow, as the information is finalized.

“The American Quarter Horse and those who love it are what drive us to produce an event of this magnitude so competitors and their horses can be showcased on the world stage,” said Justin Billings, AQHA chief show officer. “The Farnam AQHA World is the most prestigious event in the equine industry, where we see exhibitors and horses vie for world championship honors and the coveted golden globe in a multitude of events and disciplines. We have faced several challenges this year as an industry, but our members, as they so often do, have come together and persevered. We are proud to offer this culmination of events as a way to cautiously bring our members together doing what we love most, celebrating the American Quarter Horse. Thank you to the AQHA Show Council, Professional Horsemen’s Council, World Show Subcommittee, other key industry stakeholders and the AQHA Executive Committee for their tireless efforts to help us create the most workable schedule possible. We believe this schedule has something to offer everyone and encourage all AQHA members to be part of the event. Entry information will be available soon, and exhibitors will be able to enter online for the first-time this year.”

For more information about the Farnam AQHA World, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow.

About the Farnam AQHA World

The Farnam AQHA World is the premier event in the equine industry. The show brings together exhibitors, owners, breeders and fans of the American Quarter Horse from around the world for three weeks of exciting competition, educational opportunities and a bountiful trade show. The Trade Show features vendors from across the United States, selling home décor, jewelry, tack, western attire, trailers and more. The 2020 Farnam AQHA World will also host the Adequan® Select World, AQHA RHC Finals, and Adequan® AQHA Level 2 and Nutrena Level 1 championships for open and amateur exhibitors.

About the Sponsors

Farnam is proud to be the title sponsor of the Farnam AQHA World Championship Show and sponsor of the coveted Farnam Superhorse Award through 2022. Widely recognized as the leader in quality horse care products, Farnam offers an ever-expanding range of equine essentials. These include fly and insect control, dewormers, grooming, hoof and leg care, wound care treatments, leather care, stable supplies and nutritional supplements.

Presenting sponsors of the Farnam AQHA World include Adequan®, Bank of America, Farnam, Ford, John Deere, Justin Boots, Markel Insurance Co., Nutrena, SmartPak, Sundowner Trailers and Wrangler. Event sponsors include: The American Quarter Horse Journal, Kiser Arena Specialists, Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau, OKC Fairgrounds, Elite Stall Mat, The Equine Chronicle, Four Sixes Ranch, Wild Rag Vodka and Metro Golf Cars. For more information on these companies and their products and services, visit www.aqha.com/partners.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHA on Twitter and visit www.aqha.com/news.