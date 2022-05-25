Congratulations to Kent Ray Taylor for Acquiring Never Have I Ever.

Few horses have been as dominant in the pleasure pen as Never Have I Ever (Madonna) since she entered the show pen as a two- year-old. She won the 2019 Congress with Jay Starnes in the Two- Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Stakes and with a thirteen year old Dakota Andrie in the saddle she won the Limited Non-Pro Two-Year-Old Pleasure Class.

Photo: Show Horse Today

Madonna has continued to dominate in the pleasure winning NSBA and APHA World Championships and an AQHA Reserve World Championship with Jay Starnes.

With Dakota in the saddle, Madonna was the 2021 APHA World Champion Western Pleasure 18 and under and the 2021 AQHYA World Champion in Western Pleasure 14-18. In 2020 they won the L1 and Level 2 Championships at the AQHYA World Show in addition to countless futurity wins.

With Sara Simons, Madonna was the 2021 AQHA Reserve World Champion in Junior Western Pleasure, NSBA BCF World Champion 4-6 Color Western Pleasure and APHA World Champion 4& Over Western Pleasure.

The 2017 AQHA/ APHA mare is sired by No Doubt Im Lazy x A Certain Illusion. She carries some of the strongest bloodlines in the industry with her multiple World Champion earning and producing dam and million dollar sire.



Photo: Larry Williams

Everyone is wondering just how Kent Ray Taylor found himself in the situation to acquire this mare. Ironically it was when Dana Andrie reached out to try and purchase AQHA Super Horse, Snap It Send It.

“Dana contacted me back in December and asked me if I would consider selling Bailee because Dakota really wanted to start doing all-around events. I told her no, that I really wasn’t considering doing that but was flattered that she inquired.”

“Then I asked what her plans were for Madonna because I would love to own her.”

“The Andries were breeding Madonna so after the breeding was completed and Madonna had supplied the embryo she needed to, I acquired her. Dakota, Dana and I are very excited!”

Photo: Shane Rux

“Madonna has been off for several months at the breeding barn so she is a touch out of shape and kind of chubby” shared Kent Ray with a laugh. “When she is ready we will make our debut. I plan on showing Madonna this year in the Select western pleasure and the Junior western pleasure and then next year adding the western ridding and the trail to her class load.”

Dana Andrie added “Madonna is one special mare. We couldn’t have asked for a better home. We are so excited to see this new team and all their accomplishments together. Madonna will always be Dakota’s #1 and KRT you have your biggest fan now.”

“Thank you to everyone at Simons Show Horses and Sara Simons for making Dakota’s dream come true and for all of their success. Especially thankful for the great care you have given Madonna. we are truly grateful!”

“I am blessed and thankful to them” added Kent Ray “I am very excited to add her to my band of unicorns”

What a band of unicorns he has with the most prolific maternal lines:

SNAP IT SEND IT

SNIPPITY SNAP

NOT DUN LOPIN

and now

NEVER HAVE I EVER

Congratulations Kent Ray, we can not wait to cheer you and Madonna on.



