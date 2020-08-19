Farnam joins AQHA as Title Sponsor of the World Show and Superhorse Award.

Courtesy AQHA

AQHA is proud to announce Farnam as the new title sponsor of the Farnam AQHA World Championship Show and Farnam Superhorse Award.

The American Quarter Horse Association is pleased to announce Farnam as the new title sponsor of the Farnam AQHA World Championship Show and Farnam Superhorse Award. The 2020 Farnam AQHA World is slated for November 1-21 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

The tentative Farnam AQHA World schedule is being reviewed by the AQHA Professional Horsemen and Show councils, along with the AQHA World Show Subcommittee, and will be released at www.aqha.com/worldshow once it is finalized.



“We are excited for Farnam to return to the AQHA corporate family as title sponsor of the prestigious AQHA World Championship Show,” said Craig Huffhines, AQHA executive vice president. “Farnam provides a variety of choices for AQHA members to choose from for their equine care needs.”

Farnam will be the title sponsor of the Farnam AQHA World Championship Show and sponsor of the coveted Farnam Superhorse Award through 2022.

Widely recognized as the leader in quality horse care products, Farnam offers an ever-expanding range of equine essentials. These include fly and insect control, dewormers, grooming, hoof and leg care, wound care treatments, leather care, stable supplies and nutritional supplements.

“As we mark our 75th anniversary, we’re proud to be your continuing partner in horse care. We know how special you and your horse are to each other,” said Farnam Director of Marketing Stash Easton. “That’s why we’re in the business … we’re horse people too and love to share our equine partnerships with you. By partnering with AQHA to become the official title sponsor of the Farnam AQHA World, we feel this is the perfect way to celebrate our company’s 75th anniversary with all AQHA members.”

The Farnam AQHA World is the premier event in the equine industry. The event brings together exhibitors, owners, breeders and fans of the American Quarter Horse from around the world for three weeks of exciting competition, educational opportunities and a bountiful trade show.