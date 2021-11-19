Condolences to the Leese Family

We are heartbroken for PleasureHorse.com’s founders Chris and Alan Leese, who lost both their daughter Kate and son in law Adam in a tragic plane crash on Saturday November 13th.

Many of you will remember the impact Chris and Alan have had on our industry with the Pleasure Horse Journal forum and this following website which they owned for many years. A lot of our readers and advertisers were, and are proud to call them friends from their decades of involvement.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leese and DeGraff families as they say goodbye to their loved family members.

The funeral will be held at 3pm on Sunday November 21st at the Center Point Assembly of God Church in Charlevoix, MI.

Visitation will be held in the same location 7:00 to 9:00 PM on Saturday November 20th and 2:00 to 3:00 PM on Sunday the 21st.

To view the obituary for Kate and Adam Click Here.

To honor the lives of Adam and Kate, the families invite gifts to the Beaver Island Enrichment Fund at the Charlevoix County Community Foundation. Checks made payable to the “Charlevoix County Community Foundation,” with Adam Kendall and Kate Leese on the memo line, can be sent to C3F, POB 718, East Jordan, MI 49727. Gifts can also be made online at www.c3f.org using the Make a Gift tab. Arrangements are in the care of the Charlevoix Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes.

Please join us in sending prayers, condolences and good thoughts to their family in this sad time.

