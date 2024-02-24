Certain to be Missed – Farewell to Certain Potential

We are sad to share the news that Certain Potential has passed. The stallion was living his retirement out at the University of Florida Equine Science Program.

Born in 1996, Certain Potential was sired by Potential Investment and out of the great Miss Surely Bars. The beautiful bay stallion went on to become one of the most influential sires of his time.

Siring 857 foals to date, Certain Potentials foals have earned over 2.6M and over 56,381 AQHA points. They have earned 22 AQHA World Championships and 12 AQHA Reserve World Championships.

Undoubtedly the most famous offspring of Certain Potential is A Certain Vino. Vino earned over $400,000, 1,643 AQHA Points, 15 AQHA World Championships, 29 Congress Championships and 40 NSBA World Championships.

Other famous offspring of Certain Potential include:

Certainly Inspired, earner of over $170,000, an AQHA World Championship, 5 Congress Championships and 6 NSBA World Championships.

Potential Diva, LTE: $85,770, 499 AQHA Points, 2004 NSBA Horse of the Year.

Rockin For Certain, LTE: $ 73, 585, 2,125.5 AQHA points, Congress Champion and multiple AQHA and NSBA High Point earner.

The Certain Potential mares have gone on to become an incredible broodmare sire as well. Most notably is the great mare A Certain Illusion. A great show mare, she earned over $83,000. She is a a Reichert Celebration champion, AQHA and NSBA World Champion. But as great as her mark was in the show arena, as a broodmare she has been even more impactful. The 2021 NSBA Leading Dam and 2022 NSBA 7th All Time Leading Dam, she is the dam to such great horses as Never Have I Ever, Not Just An Illuision, Certainly Flatlined, Lazy Illusions, Million to 1,The Lopin Illusion, Strike 3 and Certainly Persistent.

Certain was living his retirement days in Florida. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Certain Potential.” Shared the University. “We are so honored to give Certain a happy retirement home. When Certain arrived at the farm, he picked his stall which was in the center of the barn and allowed for maximum attention from the students. He also picked his paddock which was right in the middle of the farm. Certain had a couple of geldings he loved to hang out with and he was always so excited to talk to the mares as they walked by. Certain was definitely a favorite with the students and everyone on the farm, everyone who met him loved him. He was always happy and never anything less than a perfect gentleman. I know he has many offspring to carry on his legacy and we hope to see many more to come. Rest well Certain, you will Certainly be missed.”

Certain was owned by Tim and Lou Petty before being purchased by Rodrock Ranches.

The Certain Potential legacy will live on and continue for many years even after his passing. Kim Dean at The Breeding Barn has frozen semen from Certain so his influence can continue. To find out more about breeding to him check out https://www.thebreedingbarn.com/certainpotential.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who loved Certain.