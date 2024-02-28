Ann Admonius Passes

We are very sad to share that Ann Admonius has passed. Her influence as a horsewoman was widely felt in the horse industry. She was a talented horsewoman who won the Congress in three different events, the pleasure , halter and reining,

Below is the beautiful post shared by the National Snaffle Bit Association.

NSBA is saddened to share that Ann Admonius, of Ocala, Florida, has passed.

Ann started showing at AQHA events in 1985 with her horse, Deeno Man. She and ‘Deeno’ won the 1986 AQHA Amateur Rookie Of The Year 31-49, reserve Amateur All Around in 1987 and earned more than 500 AQHA points. Over the years Ann worked with several different trainers, including the late Junior Shelpman and the late Clark Bradley, Brian Ale and Jon Barry.

However Ann will forever be linked to trainer Troy Compton in the NSBA arena. She teamed up with the trainer as his very first customer when he began his training business, and the team proved very successful. Ann and Troy showed NSBA Legacy Award winner Zippos Tiger Bar (pictured), NSBA Hall Of Fame Stallion Good Version, as well as Im Up To No Good, Hes Up To No Good, Miss Potential Zip, Too Good To Skip and Good Miss Molly. She also won four AQHA world championships with the AQHA mare Precious Mister and also showed A Mona Lisa Clu, under the guidance of Ross Roark. Ann accumulated lifetime NSBA earnings of $89,539.

In 2009 Ann moved to the sport of Reining. That year, she won the Limited Non-Pro Reining at the All American Quarter Horse Congress with Better Not Best. She had worked with such Reining trainers as Bob Avila, Shawn Flarida and Shannon and Mark Rafacz. Ann reached the milestone of earning more than $50,000 in NRHA earnings in 2021.

NSBA extends its condolences to Ann’s family and friends.

