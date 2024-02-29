Show Horse Today Stallion & Breeding issue is Live

Our Stallion & Breeding issue of Show Horse Today is live. On the cover is the “white hot” new stallion Fully Furnished that is turning heads with his movement, mind, show success and bonus double dilute cremello color and AQHA/APHA regular registry papers. We look at what makes him so special!

In this issue we also take a look at stud fees and what exactly goes into them, we debunk common breeding myths with Debbi Trubee and we have a great article on preparing for foaling.

Lynn Palm shares her expertise on proper form and balance and we highlight all of the ARHA High Point winners in Roan Horse Today!

You will want to check this issue out!