NSBA Heroes on Horses Take to the Arena Tonight

A very special event will take place tonight at the NSBA World Show in Tulsa. The Heroes on Horses will take to the arena for the Parade of Heroes which is slated to begin in the Pavilion following the conclusion of the trail or approximately 6:30 pm.

This is an opportunity to honor and thank the veterans who have so bravely served this country. Following the Parade of Heroes will the the Heroes on Horses Western Pleasure class where veterans will compete for the World Championship.

If you are unable to attend the show you can still show your support by joining in online to watch the live feed.

This week will also see the NSBA’s largest stand alone fundraiser event run. The silent auction is up and running with bidding from August 8-13th. You can register to bid from home, so be sure to check out the amazing offerings. They also have some incredible raffles and the wine pull happening at the show.